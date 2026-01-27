DPWH chief inspects Cebu flood control projects, orders river widening and no-build zones

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon (right), along with Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. (left), DPWH 7 Regional Director Simon Arias, and other local and national officials inspected ongoing flood control projects at Mananga Bridge 3 along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City, on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 27. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon on Tuesday, Jan. 27, inspected flood control projects in Cebu and ordered stricter enforcement of no-build zones and river rehabilitation measures, as the government steps up efforts to prevent a repeat of last year’s devastating floods during Typhoon Tino.

Dizon led the inspection of ongoing works along the Mananga River, including Mananga Bridge 3 along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City, following widespread flooding triggered by the typhoon last November 2025.

The visit formed part of a broader assessment of flood mitigation efforts across Cebu ahead of the next rainy season.

No-build zones along rivers

During the inspection, Dizon said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in coordination with local government units, will expand no-build zones along the Mananga River and other major waterways in Cebu to increase their capacity and restore natural river flow.

Fences will be installed from downstream areas moving upstream to prevent encroachment and allow long-term rehabilitation of river systems, he said.

Read also: Why Metro Cebu floods: A crisis rooted in rain, growth, and neglect

“Let’s help the local government to fence downstream and then going upstream. That way, we can recover the river. That’s the key now; the priority is to recover the river. That’s the key. Because if we can widen the river and intervene, it can then have more capacity,” Dizon said.

The DPWH chief stressed that river recovery—through widening, dredging, and desilting—has become a priority after severe flooding exposed the limits of existing flood control structures.

Fixing flood control measures in Cebu

He said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the agency to intensify flood management interventions in Cebu to ensure that similar disasters do not happen again.

“One of the major priorities of the President is to fix the flood management situation in Cebu because we already saw the effects of Tino and the President said we cannot allow that to happen again,” Dizon said.

Dizon said the government is using the window before the rainy season in June or July to put concrete solutions in place within the next six months, including increasing river capacity and removing obstructions along waterways.

Aside from Mananga River, Dizon also inspected the damaged flood control project along the Butuanon River in Cebu City, where he ordered strict observance of no-build zones to allow further widening of the river.

He said the DPWH is also studying the possible construction of a retention pond that would temporarily hold excess rainwater, while a larger Sabo Dam project remains in the planning stage.

Talisay City willing to rent equipment

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr., who joined the inspection, said the city is ready to deploy heavy equipment, including long-reach backhoes, to help clear and clean river sections.

The city only needs DPWH to provide technical guidance on excavation points and disposal areas for dredged materials.

Gullas said that Talisay City may even rent additional equipment if needed to speed up the cleanup.

“Pwede na gani kami sa ekwipo basta muingon lang unta si DPWH nga mutabang sila unsaon pagkabkab anang sapa og asa ipangbutang ang mga nakabkaban para malimpyo na ni diri,” Gullas said. (We can handle the equipment as long as DPWH will help us figure out how to dredge the river and where to put the materials we will extract, so we can clean up these areas.)

Gullas said river clearing will be done systematically, possibly by dividing areas into sections, to ensure sustained progress rather than piecemeal efforts that could stall operations.

Visit forms part of local and national agencies’ coordination

DPWH 7 Regional Director Simon Arias and other local and national officials also accompanied Dizon during the inspection, which focused on strengthening coordination between national agencies and local governments in addressing flood risks.

Dizon said the goal of the inspections is to translate lessons from last year’s flooding into concrete action on the ground. Widening rivers, enforcing no-build zones, and accelerating dredging are critical steps in protecting communities as extreme weather events become more frequent.

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