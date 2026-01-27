Former radio commentator arrested while applying for police clearance in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former media practitioner was arrested after he went to the Argao Municipal Police Station in Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, to apply for a police clearance on Monday morning, January 26, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as Leonard Gacrama Asuque, 43, married, a former radio commentator, and a resident of Barangay Casay, Dalaguete town.

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According to the Argao Municipal Police Station, Asuque was applying for a police clearance through the National Police Clearance System (NPCS) when his name registered a “hit” in the system.

Further verification revealed that Asuque has a pending warrant of arrest for estafa, issued by Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 6 in Cebu City, presided over by Judge Bernadeth Romarate Bisoc.

The court recommended bail at P18,000.

Asuque is currently under the custody of the Argao Municipal Police Station pending his turnover to the issuing court.

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