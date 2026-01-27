Sabalenka, Svitolina set up Australian Open semis clash; Gauff smashes racket after loss

Elina Svitolina thanks the Australian Open crowd after she stunned third-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. | Associated Press Photo/Asanka Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday, Jan. 27, before searing heat on Day 10 forced matches to be played under cover.

Elina Svitolina stunned third-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in a 59-minute night match to move into the semifinals in Australia for the first time.

At least one American woman will make it to this year’s semifinals. Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova will battle on Wednesday morning, Jan. 28, for one spot. Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will face off in the other quarterfinals match, also on Wednesday morning.

Back in top form after a mental health break

Weeks into a tour return from a mental health break, the 12th-seeded Svitolina dominated the two-time major winner from the outset. Gauff struggled with her serve and recorded five double faults in the first set, when she was broken four times.

She finally held in the fourth game of the second set, but by then it was too late.

After leaving the court, Gauff smashed her racket into the ground seven times in the player area.

The 21-year-old American said she tried to find a place where there was no cameras to let out her frustrations and went to the quietest area she could find.

After leaving the court in her quarterfinals loss, Coco Gauff smashed her racket into the ground seven times in the player area. | Associated Press Photo/Aaron Favila

No such frustration for Svitolina, the 31-year-old Ukrainian who lost in the quarterfinals in Melbourne in 2018, 2019, and last year. She’s now on a 10-match winning streak after starting the season with a title in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Very pleased with the tournament so far and, of course, it has always been my dream to come back here after maternity leave in the Top 10,” said Svitolina, who is playing her 12th major tournament since taking a maternity break in 2022.

Playing in 45-degree heat

She and Gael Monfils, the popular French player who is retiring this year, are parents to Skai.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, also a runner-up in Melbourne last year, is aiming for her third Australian Open title in four years. She won back-to-back titles here in 2023 and 2024 and lost the final a year ago to Madison Keys.

The first of the four quarterfinals scheduled on Day 10 was played outdoors, despite predictions of the temperature peaking at 45 degrees Celsius (113 F).

“I guess, yeah, as a woman, we are stronger than the guys,” Sabalenka said at her news conference, laughing. “They had to close the roof for the guys so they don’t suffer!”

Read also: Australian Open: Zverev blasts past Tien to reach semi-finals

Sabalenka went up 3-0 in the first set and established her dominance early against the 29th-seeded Jovic.

Sabalenka: ‘These teenagers have tested me’

Jovic had three breakpoint chances in the ninth game, which lasted 10 minutes, but wasn’t able to convert against the world’s No. 1-ranked woman. In the last game, Sabalenka served an ace on break point and clinched it with another ace on match point. She saved all five break points she faced.

It gave her back-to-back wins over up-and-coming teenagers following her fourth-round victory over 19-year-old Canadian Vicky Mboko.

“These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds — incredible player,” Sabalenka said of Jovic in an on-court interview. “It was a tough match. Don’t look at the score. She played incredible tennis and pushed me to a one-step better level. It was a battle.”

Jovic was born in California and is the daughter of parents who emigrated to the United States. Her father is Serbian and Jovic, naturally, has sought tips from none other than Novak Djokovic. (AP)

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