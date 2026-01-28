Lawyer-engineer Mariefel Roble appointed by Archival to MCWD board 

Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) in Magallanes St., Cebu City / via Google Maps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has a new professional sector representative on its board.

This was after Mayor Nestor Archival intervened to appoint lawyer-engineer Mariefel Resma Roble amid delays in the legally mandated nomination process.

Roble’s appointment, effective January 12, 2026, until December 31, 2030, was made pursuant to Presidential Decree (PD) 198, as amended—the law governing local water districts—which allows the appointing authority to name a qualified representative when no nominations are submitted within the reglementary period.

In a formal letter dated January 12 to Engineer Miguelito Pato, chairman of the MCWD board, Archival said City Hall stepped in to prevent further disruption in the delivery of essential water services due to the water district’s failure to act despite earlier directives.

READ: Who is Ruben Almendras? Veteran Cebuano exec named new MCWD director

Vacancy declared, process stalled

The appointment follows a November 4, 2025, directive from the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), which formally declared the professional sector seat vacant after invalidating the earlier appointment of John Rey Saavedra.

LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga said the appointment was “not in order” due to the absence of proper solicitation and nomination documents, and ordered MCWD to restart the nomination process in accordance with Section 12 of PD 198 and LWUA Memorandum Circular No. 005-16.

On December 3, 2025, Archival wrote to MCWD, urging the immediate commencement of the solicitation process.

With no response from the water district, City Hall moved to exercise its appointing authority under Section 9 of PD 198, which permits the mayor to directly appoint a qualified individual to avoid governance paralysis.

READ: Go slams MCWD over ‘unacceptable’ water crisis lasting over 30 days

Qualifications and endorsements

Roble was nominated by the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Inc. (IECEP), which endorsed her through a board resolution. The nomination was supported by certifications showing that she is an active IECEP member in good standing.

Submitted to the Office of the Mayor were Roble’s notarized personal data sheet, a copy of her Professional Regulation Commission ID, and sworn certifications stating that she is not related to the appointing authority within the prohibited degree, is not a government employee, and is not covered by the one-year election ban.

In the appointment document, Archival cited Roble’s legal and technical background, integrity, and active participation in professional organizations as bases for her selection.

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Restoring board functionality

Roble’s appointment is the latest move by City Hall to stabilize the MCWD board, which has struggled with vacancies that previously left it unable to function.

Under PD 198, at least three directors are required to form a quorum and transact official business, including approving contracts, authorizing repairs, and issuing policy directives critical to water supply operations.

In December 2025, Archival also appointed veteran banker and former MCWD chairman Ruben Almendras as civic sector representative, helping pull the board back from a governance standstill amid persistent water supply challenges in Metro Cebu.

Current board composition

With Roble’s entry, four of the five seats on the MCWD Board of Directors are now filled. These include Miguelito Pato from the business sector, Jodelyn May Seno from the women’s sector, Ruben Almendras from the civic sector, and Mariefel Resma Roble from the professional sector. The seat representing the education or religious sector remains vacant.

City officials have repeatedly warned that prolonged vacancies had placed public service delivery at risk, particularly as Metro Cebu continued to grapple with unstable water supply and delayed infrastructure decisions.

Archival earlier stressed that compliance with PD 198 and timely board appointments were essential to ensure continuity of service and protect the public interest.

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