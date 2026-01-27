Asean summit: Cebu City suspends in-person classes Jan. 28, 29

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — All in-person classes across Cebu City will be suspended from Wednesday, Jan. 28, to Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

The city implements hybrid and modular learning in response to security measures for the Asean Summit 2026.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is, why it’s important

Mayor Nestor Archival announced the temporary shift in a public advisory issued Tuesday evening, citing the request of the Philippine National Police to ensure public safety and facilitate security operations during the international event.

The measure covers all schools—public and private—at every level, including preschool, elementary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

Safeguarding visitors, locals

According to the mayor’s advisory, the move is aimed at safeguarding students, educators, and residents while accommodating the arrival of local and international delegates.

READ: Asean tourism: Bloc strengthens ties with China, Japan, S. Korea

“We thank our school administrators, teachers, parents, and students for their cooperation and understanding as Cebu City hosts this important international event,” the advisory read.

“Together, we keep Cebu City safe, orderly, and ready for the world.”

The directive follows an official request from Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, which highlighted the need to manage the arrivals of high-ranking officials, including prime ministers and senior delegates from Asean member countries, while maintaining public order.

Schools are advised to implement hybrid or modular learning over the two-day period to minimize disruption to education while supporting the city’s security preparations.

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