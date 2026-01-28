ASEAN FMs to tackle Myanmar peace plan, elections in Cebu retreat 

(PNA file photo)

MANDAUE CITY – The peace plan and the recently concluded elections in Myanmar are among the pressing subjects foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will discuss in their first major meeting under the Philippine ASEAN chairship this week, a ranking official said Tuesday.

“The issue on Myanmar will be tackled under the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) agenda that is part of the retreat discussion,” Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson for ASEAN Dax Imperial said in a briefing here.

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“We’ll have to wait how they will discuss the results of the elections in Myanmar. But certainly, what will happen is that under the framework of the 5PC, that would be the agenda of the foreign ministers,” he said.

Cebu City will host the informal consultation on the 5PC Implementation in Myanmar on Wednesday, to be followed by the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on Thursday.

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During the last ASEAN Leaders’ Summit, the bloc expressed “deep concern” over the conflicts and dire humanitarian situation in the country as well as the lack of substantive progress in the implementation of 5PC.

The leaders denounced the continued acts of violence in Myanmar and urged all parties “to immediately halt indiscriminate violence” and create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national political dialogue. (PNA)

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