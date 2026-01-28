Visa-free access could give Cebu edge in Chinese tourist market

Chinese Consul General to Cebu Zhang Zhen speaking to members of the media during the Consulate General’s Press Briefing at a hotel in uptown Cebu City on January 27, 2026. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY — Cebu could gain a competitive edge in attracting Chinese tourists following the Philippines’ move to grant limited visa-free access to Chinese travelers.

The Chinese Consulate here welcomed the country’s decision to implement a visa-free arrangement for Chinese tourists and business people, describing it as a ‘positive signal.’

The policy ultimately lowers travel barriers and makes the Philippines, including Cebu, more competitive against other Asian destinations that are also vying for Chinese tourists, said Chinese Consul General to Cebu Zhang Zhen.

READ: Visa-free entry for Chinese nationals cheered

“Without any visa requirement, Chinese tourists can come more easily and more conveniently. This is a very positive and constructive movement compared to other destinations,” Zhang told members of the press on Tuesday, January 27.

Cebu’s advantage

As one of the country’s main tourism gateways outside Metro Manila, Cebu is well-positioned to benefit from the policy shift, particularly if it strengthens its appeal amid growing regional competition, she said.

Almost all countries in Southeast Asia are actively trying to attract Chinese tourists, making it essential for destinations like Cebu to highlight what sets them apart.

READ: Cebu still among top Holiday destinations for local tourists – DOT

“Almost every country in Southeast Asia is trying its best to attract Chinese tourists. Chinese tourists are very popular, not only in this region but all over the world,” Zhang added.

According to Zhang, Cebu’s strongest advantage lies in the character of its people, which she described as warm, open-minded, and welcoming, traits highly valued by Chinese travelers.

“Filipinos are very warm-hearted and open-minded. This is a Philippine strength, and that is what Chinese tourists favor,” she pointed out.

READ: Chinese nationals get visa-free entry to PH starting Jan. 16

To fully capitalize on the visa-free access, however, Zhang said Cebu must continue improving infrastructure and services that would directly affect tourists’ travel experience.

These include air connectivity, traffic conditions, security, and the availability of Mandarin-language services as critical factors.

“Infrastructure means air access, traffic, Mandarin services, and other facilities. Security and a more friendly environment are all crucial to attract Chinese tourists.”

ESL

Beyond leisure tourism, Cebu also has an advantage in the education sector, particularly in English-as-a-second-language (ESL) programs, which continue to attract Chinese families.

“Many Chinese like to learn English, and speaking English is one of the Filipino strengths,” Zhang said.

The consul also shared that she personally knew many Chinese families who would wish to come to the Philippines — including Cebu — for short-term and long-term English studies, noting that such visits had increased over the years.

“During the past years or decades, more and more families are already coming here to learn English,” she said, adding that this trend contributes not only to tourism but also to local communities and businesses.

Zhang also cited ongoing engagements with Cebu officials following the appointment of a new Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, signaling continued efforts to strengthen ties and promote exchanges at the local level.

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