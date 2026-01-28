ASEAN, China ‘on board’ to accelerate Code of Conduct in South China Sea

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson for ASEAN Dax Imperial (PNA photo by Joyce Ann L. Rocamora)

MANDAUE CITY – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are all “on board” to accelerate and conclude a code of conduct (COC) in the South China Sea this year, an official said Tuesday.

“[W]hat is important to underscore here is that the parties —the ASEAN member states and China— they are all on board in terms of reaching a conclusion of the negotiations,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson for ASEAN Dax Imperial said in an evening presser at BAI Hotel in this city.

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COC negotiations

Imperial made the statement ahead of the next round of COC negotiations that will formally take place on the sidelines of the series of ASEAN meetings in Cebu City on Jan. 30.

“I think everyone, all the parties, are really bent on being able to endeavor concluding, hopefully, the negotiations within the 2026 timeline,” he said.

The Philippines, he added, is supporting the early conclusion by pushing to convene more COC-related meetings between Beijing and the bloc.

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Milestone issues?

Imperial, however, did not provide details when asked how many of the so-called milestone issues or the most contentious subjects related to the COC have so far been resolved.

“All of those are being addressed really every time there are meetings or negotiations of the COC… What I can say is that there is always that progress every time there’s a meeting that is involved,” he said.

The four milestone issues include the connection between the COC and the non-binding Declaration of Conduct (DOC) on the South China Sea; whether the final document is legally binding or not; the COC’s geographical scope; and the definition of terms, such as self-restraint.

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Set of rules

The COC, which had been under works for years, is expected to provide a set of rules to manage tension in the disputed South China Sea.

The last round of negotiations between senior officials from Beijing and the bloc was convened during the 50th ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the DOC in Kunming, China, on Nov. 24-26, 2025. (PNA)

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