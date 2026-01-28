ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat in Cebu: What to Expect

PNA FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines is set to host the Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) on January 28 to 29, marking the first major meeting under its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship.

The high-level gathering is expected to lay the groundwork for the region’s priorities for the year, with foreign ministers holding candid discussions on pressing regional and global issues, including Myanmar, maritime security, and emerging challenges facing Southeast Asia.

READ: ASEAN FMs to tackle Myanmar peace plan, elections in Cebu retreat

Chaired by Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro, the retreat will be held at the NuStar Hotel, with all ASEAN member states confirming their participation.

The meeting is seen as a key platform for aligning positions ahead of subsequent ASEAN meetings and summits.

What is the AMM Retreat?

The AMM Retreat is an informal gathering of ASEAN foreign ministers designed to encourage open and frank exchanges on sensitive and strategic issues.

Unlike formal ministerial meetings that focus on adopting documents and statements, the retreat allows ministers to raise concerns freely and explore policy directions without the pressure of formal negotiations.

READ: ASEAN FMs to tackle Myanmar peace plan, elections in Cebu retreat

According to ASEAN spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial, the first day of the meeting, slated on January 29, will feature an informal consultation on the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar.

The second day, January 30, will be devoted to the retreat proper, during which foreign ministers will discuss the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship priorities, review the outcomes of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025, and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Key topics to be discussed

Myanmar will remain a central agenda item, particularly within the framework of the Five-Point Consensus, Imperial reiterated.

Myanmar will be represented at the senior officials’ level during the retreat.

While ASEAN officials declined to speculate on how ministers will assess recent political developments in the country, including elections, the issue is expected to generate substantial discussion.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

Maritime security concerns, including developments in the South China Sea, are also likely to be raised, given their importance to regional stability.

Issues such as border disputes among ASEAN member states may likewise be discussed if brought up by the parties concerned, added Imperial.

The retreat is also expected to touch on progress in negotiations between ASEAN and China on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

While details of the talks remain confidential, Imperial underscored that all parties remain committed to concluding negotiations within the agreed 2026 timeline, with the Philippines, as chair, encouraging more frequent meetings to sustain momentum.

READ: What the Asean 2026 logo means

Beyond security issues, the Philippines is set to present its three chairmanship priorities under the theme “Navigating Our Future Together”: security anchors, prosperity corridors, and people empowerment.

These priorities cut across ASEAN’s political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars and include cooperation on artificial intelligence, maritime collaboration, climate change, food security, education, and youth development.

“It’s important for the Philippines to focus on these three, not only one because we believe that focusing on not only these three but the cross-pillar issues is very important because it will help the ASEAN as a region to deal with emerging threats for example,” said Imperial.

Impact on the public

ASEAN officials stressed that discussions during the retreat are not merely diplomatic exchanges but are intended to lead to concrete outcomes.

READ: PH hosts Asean Tourism Forum in Cebu

Decisions made by foreign ministers are expected to translate into tasking for senior officials and sectoral bodies, eventually resulting in programs and projects that directly benefit the public, explained Imperial.

“When the foreign minister sits down starting tomorrow and then they discuss the priorities example of the Philippines and when they discuss the issues affecting the region, while it may seem like it’s all about discussions, it’s all about talk, what’s really happening is once the Foreign Ministers are done with these discussions, there is actually tasking that happens,” he said.

These may include initiatives on climate resilience, food security, education, scholarships, and responsible use of emerging technologies, demonstrating how high-level ASEAN meetings can have tangible effects on the daily lives of people across the region.

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