Cebu solon wants to scrap travel tax

A passenger aircraft sits at the tarmac of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A lawmaker from Cebu City has joined in the growing calls to scrap the travel tax for Filipino travelers.

Cebu City – South District Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. has filed House Bill No. 7367 which seeks to abolish the mandatory travel tax being imposed on Filipino nationals traveling abroad from the Philippines.

The proposed measure, lodged on Tuesday, January 27, aims to eliminate what Rama describes as an “undue financial burden” on Filipino families, overseas workers, students, and senior citizens exercising their constitutional right to travel freely.

READ: Bid to cancel travel tax backed

“All Filipinos must be able to travel freely, without undue financial or regulatory hindrance,” Rama wrote in his explanatory note.

The bill also proposes to prohibit the collection of travel taxes for flights booked and to effectively repeal Presidential Decree No. 1183 and related laws authorizing travel tax collection.

“The freedom of movement is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, and policies that unnecessarily burden the exercise of this right deserve careful re-examination,” Rama added.

READ: TIEZA unveils enhanced online travel tax services to improve traveler experience

Moreso, it aligns with the Philippines’ commitments under the ASEAN Tourism Agreement signed in 2002, which calls for Member States to facilitate travel within the region and phase out travel levies on ASEAN nationals, the lawmaker said.

Recently, there had been discussions and debates on the effectiveness of the travel tax.

Under existing regulations, Filipino travelers are required to pay travel taxes ranging from ₱300 to ₱2,700 per departure, depending on their flight class and eligibility for reduced rates:

• Full Travel Tax – ₱2,700 (First Class) / ₱1,620 (Economy)

• Standard Reduced Rate – ₱1,350 (First Class) / ₱810 (Economy)

• OFW Privileged Rate – ₱400 (First Class) / ₱300 (Economy)

“For Filipino families, students, and overseas workers, these amounts constitute a significant additional cost, especially when traveling as a group or for essential personal and professional reasons,” Rama pointed out.

He also noted that recent policy developments support this approach, citing Memorandum Order No. 29, which exempted travelers from Mindanao and Palawan airports from travel tax when traveling to Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) destinations, recognizing that reduced travel costs promote mobility, tourism, and economic growth.

READ: PJ Garcia wants ‘burdensome’ international travel tax abolished

While acknowledging that travel tax proceeds currently fund programs under the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Rama argues that these programs should be funded through existing government fund sources rather than imposing additional costs on individual travelers who already contribute to state cofers through income tax, value-added tax, and other forms of taxation.

“This measure represents a concrete step toward fulfilling our regional obligations, advancing regional integration, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippines as a regional tourism and transit hub,” Congressman Rama concluded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP