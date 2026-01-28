Proper waste management: A simple guide to what goes where

Stock and CDN Digital file photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Every day, households generate garbage. While these may seem small on their own, if not properly managed, they quickly add up and negatively affect the environment and public health.

Cebu City Ordinance No. 2031 has been passed to implement a “systematic, comprehensive, and ecological solid waste management system.”

READ: ‘Cebu City’s biodegradable waste must be managed in households’

But what does this really mean for everyday Cebuanos?

To make things easier to understand and for everyone to comply with the ordinance, here’s a quick guide to the basic waste classifications.

What belongs where?

For starters, wastes are grouped into five major categories:

Biodegradable waste refers to materials that can naturally decompose under the action of microorganisms. These include food scraps, fruit and vegetable peelings, and yard waste. Non-biodegradable waste are materials that do not decompose easily, such as certain plastics, styrofoam, and other residual wastes. Reusable or recyclable waste includes materials that can still be used again or processed into new products, provided they are clean and free from contamination. Examples are paper, bottles, metals, and some plastics. Hazardous or special waste covers household items that may pose risks to health or the environment, such as paints, thinners, batteries, spray canisters, and similar materials. Bulky waste or white goods are large household or commercial items like old refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, and other appliances that require separate collection

READ: Cebu urged to teach basic solid waste management in schools

Handling different types

A short-finned pilot whale, found in the waters off Bolinao, Pangasinan in 2025 had ingested nearly a kilogram of plastic waste, including grocery bags and pieces of a fabric conditioner container. Poor waste management has negatively affected the environment across the Philippines. | Photo courtesy of BFAR

So, how should we deal with our waste?

The city ordinance also promotes a simple waste management hierarchy that focuses on reducing trash before it even reaches landfills.

Source reduction. This means cutting down waste at its source by choosing products with less packaging, avoiding non-recyclable materials, and using reusable alternatives whenever possible. Re-use. Before throwing something away, consider if it can still serve a purpose. People must extend effort first to find means of usage for their waste before fully disposing them. Recycling. If re-using an item is no longer possible, waste materials can be processed into new products. This can be as simple as turning plastic bottles into plant pots or repurposing food packaging into household items. Composting. If you cannot upcycle your waste anymore, composting could be your key. Through composting, food scraps and organic waste can be turned into soil conditioners that are useful for home gardens. Disposal. Consider this your last resort. Once all other methods are no longer doable, waste may be disposed of through the regular garbage collection system in the area.

Waste management is a simple idea that anyone can practice. Knowing your waste and learning how to manage it properly helps protect not only the environment, but also the lives and well-being of others.