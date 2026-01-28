ASEAN delegates join heritage walk through historic Cebu City

Over a hundred ASEAN delegates take part in the heritage walk dubbed “Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu” on Wednesday, January 28, as part of the ASEAN 2026 activities in Cebu. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a hundred delegates from ASEAN member states joined a heritage walk through Old Cebu on Wednesday, offering foreign visitors a curated look at the city’s historic landmarks amid ongoing ASEAN-related meetings being held in Cebu.

The activity, dubbed “Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu,” involved over 100 delegates and four ministers and forms part of the host city’s cultural and tourism engagements under the broader ASEAN 2026 preparations.

ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

Anne Marie Vestil, tourism officer of the Cebu City Tourism Commission, said the heritage walk was designed to highlight Cebu’s most historically significant sites, following recommendations from an organizing committee overseeing delegate activities.

“There is a committee that decides where the delegates go, and naturally, what we can really present to them are the heritage sites of Old Cebu—the oldest and most prestigious heritage sites we can offer,” Vestil said.

She said the tour also aims to position Cebu as a culturally rich destination at a time when the local tourism industry is working to regain momentum.

“This is meant to help boost the tourism industry of Cebu. That is the purpose of having ASEAN-related tourism activities—so Cebu City will also be in the limelight,” Vestil said.

READ: Cebu City to boost religious tourism beyond ASEAN forum

Councilor Nice Archival, chairman of the Cebu City Council’s tourism committee, said the heritage walk reflects Cebu’s identity as one of the country’s oldest cities.

“Cebu City is known for its history and heritage, so that’s what we highlighted—the heritage walk tour,” Archival said. “Hopefully, we can capture their hearts so they will return and help increase visitor arrivals in the coming years.”

Archival added that heritage-focused tours may continue to be offered to ASEAN visitors, subject to coordination with the Department of Tourism, which oversees national-level arrangements for official events.

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival said face-to-face classes were suspended in selected areas on Wednesday and Thursday to manage traffic disruptions caused by the delegates’ movements.

“During our meeting, we spent a long time reviewing traffic flow, especially near the South Road Properties,” the mayor said in Cebuano.

“Once the delegates start moving, some roads need to be stopped temporarily, and that will cause congestion. Given the size of the area being toured, we requested through the police the suspension of in-person classes today and tomorrow.”

READ: Preserving the past, Legarda leads heritage restoration

The mayor also noted that Cebu’s tourism sector has faced a slowdown in recent months, with hotel occupancy rates serving as a key indicator.

“For the past few months, tourism has been down, and one barometer of that is hotel occupancy,” he said. “That’s why we look at major events like Sinulog, where hotel occupancy improved, with some guests even extending their stays.”

Mayor Archival, however, said he is optimistic that sustained exposure through ASEAN-related activities will help strengthen Cebu’s profile as a tourism and cultural destination as international engagements continue.

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