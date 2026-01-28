Aloguinsan accepts Cebu City garbage — Pam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After weeks of looking, Cebu City has found a new location to dump the 600 tons of trash it generates every day — for now.

The municipality of Aloguinsan has offered to accept the garbage from the capital, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced on Wednesday, January 28.

READ: DENR orders landfill inspections

“I’m really happy that Mayor Ig-ig (Cesare Ignatius Moreno) offered to have the trash (from Cebu City) transported there,” Baricuatro told reporters during a press briefing.

Aside from Aloguinsan, officials have identified Toledo City as another area to host a dumpsite in the meantime as Cebu City is resolving its garbage issues following the fatal Binaliw landfill collapse.

READ: Cebu City orders stricter sanitary measures on garbage trucks

The landfill in Toledo City may be operational by March, said Baricuatro.

The Capitol has intervened in the garbage crisis in the capital after the Binaliw tragedy, especially when Minglanilla and Talisay City refused to accept and host a landfill.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

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