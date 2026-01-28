Who probes Binaliw collapse? Cebu City executive, council at odds

Responders work at Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla has ordered the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas to develop long-term, resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Coordination issues between the city government’s executive and legislative branches took center stage on Wednesday, as officials clashed over how to investigate the deadly Binaliw landfill collapse and who should lead the probe.

A City Council executive session two weeks after the January 8 garbage slide that killed at least 36 people, exposed lingering disagreements between Mayor Nestor Archival and Councilor Pastor Alcover, Jr.

The discussion centered on the supposed cease-and-desist order on the Binaliw landfill and the proposed creation of a joint technical working group (TWG) to investigate the incident with national regulators.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

Alcover presses mayor

Councilor Alcover, a vocal critic of the administration, grilled Archival on what he described as the absence of a clear, credible investigation framework. He questioned whether the city was relying too heavily on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Alcover said the explanations presented by the DENR during the session left him unconvinced. He warned against leaving the probe solely in the hands of the agency tasked with regulating landfills.

“Kung saligan lang nato ang DENR nga mo-investigate, maayo pa kung walay investigation,” Alcover said.

(If we just depend on the DENR for a probe, it would be better not to have one at all.)

He stressed the need to clarify who would be involved and whether the City Council and City Hall would play an active role.

He asked the mayor to define the “concept” of the investigation and the agencies that would participate, citing what he called long-standing violations at the Binaliw dumpsite.

Archival for inter-agency probe

In response, Archival maintained that the DENR remained the primary authority over landfill regulation and must be given due trust. But he also expressed openness to a joint investigation involving both local and national stakeholders.

Archival said he had already discussed the matter with DENR officials. He also said he supports the creation of an independent technical group composed of representatives from the executive and legislative branches, working alongside the DENR.

“I will be very supportive if someone could sponsor a resolution creating a technical working group that includes the City Council, the Office of the Mayor, and the DENR,” Archival said.

He added that the investigation should come with a clear timetable.

He also acknowledged that accountability may extend beyond the landfill operator to regulators and the city government itself.

Cease-and-desist issue

The exchange intensified when Alcover asked why no cease-and-desist order (CDO) was issued against the landfill despite visible violations and earlier warnings. He referenced statements made by Archival himself before he assumed office in 2025.

Alcover argued that decisive action could have prevented the tragedy and that the landfill had been flagged for excessive garbage buildup as early as 2024.

Archival countered that reports reaching his office early in his term focused mainly on odor complaints, not the volume or instability of the garbage pile.

He said shutting down the landfill immediately upon assuming office was not feasible, given Cebu City’s daily waste output and the absence of an alternative disposal site.

“We produce around 600 tons of garbage a day. If I closed it right away, where would we put the garbage?” Archival said, calling the situation a “balancing act” between environmental safety and public service continuity.

He also noted that the DENR had not ordered the landfill’s closure at the time. Holding him solely responsible, he said, would ignore years of inaction before his term.

Old proposal resurfaces

Ironically, the mayor’s call for a technical working group echoed a proposal earlier raised by Alcover himself. That failed to gain council support in a previous regular session.

Instead of immediately forming a fact-finding body, the council opted to hold an executive session. Members cited the technical complexity of landfill failures and the need to first hear from experts and regulators.

That decision led to Wednesday’s executive meeting. Officials from the DENR–Environmental Management Bureau attended. Also on hand were representatives of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Department of Public Services, and Barangay Binaliw.

Preventable tragedy, unresolved accountability

Alcover has repeatedly described the landfill collapse as a “preventable tragedy.” He has likewise pointed to years of complaints from residents and alleged regulatory lapses.

He has also backed calls for parallel Senate and congressional investigations, arguing that local efforts alone may fall short.

The DENR has since issued a cease-and-desist order on the Binaliw landfill, limiting operations to cleanup and stabilization work.

Weeks of searching for an alternative disposal site has led to a temporary option for roughly 600 tons of garbage that Cebu City generates daily. The municipality of Aloguinsan has agreed to accept the city’s waste, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced on Wednesday, January 28.

Toledo City has also been identified as another possible interim dumpsite. Authorities work to address the Cebu capital’s mounting waste.

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