Cesafi 15U basketball: UV guns for seventh straight win Thursday

The UV Baby Lancers hope to extend their winning streak to seven games when they face the CEC Baby Dragons on Thursday in the ongoing CESAFI U15 basketball tournament.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers shoot for their seventh straight victory as they return to action in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-Under Basketball Tournament on Thursday, January 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

A win would allow the Baby Lancers to catch up with league leader Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats atop the standings.

UV will take on familiar rivals Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in the final game of the four-game schedule at 7 p.m. The Dragons were last season’s runners-up.

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The Baby Lancers are unbeaten in six outings and are just one win behind CIT-U, which improved to 7-0 after beating the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 51-32, on Tuesday at the same venue.

UV is coming off a convincing 52-30 win over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs last weekend at the UV Main Campus gymnasium.

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CEC, meanwhile, is in a must-win situation as it looks to firm up its bid for a Final Four spot. The Dragons currently carry a 4-2 record and are fresh from a confidence-boosting upset of Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 54-42, on Tuesday.

READ: USPF pounce on Benedicto for fourth win in Cesafi 15-under tournament

In the other games, the Magis Eagles aim for their fourth win when they face the struggling Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs at 6 p.m. SHS-AdC sits at 3-4, while Benedicto slipped to 2-5 after losing to USPF last Tuesday and remains among the cellar-dwelling teams.

At 5 p.m., the streaking USPF Baby Panthers, who share a 4-2 record with CEC, clash with the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs.

The opening game at 4 p.m. will feature the SCSC Baby Warriors against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

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