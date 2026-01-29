Tracy Maureen Perez, Cebu’s first ever Miss World Philippines | Photos from MWPH, Perez / FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2026 draws near, we look back at Tracy Maureen Perez, who shone in 2021 and took the national crown, making history as the first Cebuana to hold the title.

Perez’ journey to the crown was a story of perseverance and dedication. A longtime pageant enthusiast, she joined numerous competitions before her international breakthrough.

READ: Becoming Miss World Philippines: Winning more than a crown

She joined Binibining Cebu, Miss Universe Philippines, and eventually Miss World Philippines, honing her stage presence, public speaking skills, and advocacy focus along the way.

Her hard work culminated in the Miss World 2021. She finished in the Top 13, a semifinalist who earned recognition as a winner in the Beauty With a Purpose category.

Life after the crown

Years after her last pageant stint, Perez remains in the limelight through modeling and hosting, aside form being an Industrial Engineer.

Her life after the crown continues to be filled with purpose and select public engagements, appearing in various events and campaigns while maintaining a relatively low profile online.

READ: Who will be Miss World Philippines 2026?

Although not active on social media, Perez has used her platform when it matters most.

She has spoken out during critical moments, particularly during calamities that have affected Cebu, raising awareness and encouraging support for affected communities.

Tracy Maureen Perez (second from left) participates in the Beauty With a Purpose Presentation of Miss World Philippines 2026, now serving as a judge. | Photo from MWPH / FB

She was most recently seen during the Beauty With a Purpose Presentation of the Miss World Philippines 2026, where she shared her expertise and reflected on the advocacy she held during her reign in 2021.

Perez re echoed her advocacy of ‘Para kay Nanay’ which aims to create a loving space for single mothers who withstand life’s challenges.

Life as a miracle

Perez has described her life as a miracle.

She said that when her mother was 18 years old, she figured in a serious accident following which doctors declared clinically dead for a few minutes on the operating table.

“Luckily, she was revived. The catch [was] that she would only live until 30 years old and [it would be] impossible [for her] to bear a child,” she said.

Defying medical expectations, Perez’ mother became pregnant with her at the age of 33.

Perez was born prematurely at six months, a circumstance that put her in serious danger of death. Despite this, her lungs fully developed, and she has since lived a healthy life.

As she puts it, “My life is just a living proof that miracles do happen and I am here to commit to help people see the little miracles in their life.“

Tracy Maureen Perez stuns in a modern terno at one of her events in 2025, taking on a regal Filipiniana mien. | Photo from Perez / FB

As the coronation night of the local Miss World Philippines pageant draws near this year, Perez’s feat of being Cebu’s first representative to the world stage continues to inspire those who look up to her.

With her advocacy close to her heart and her efforts to pay homage to mothers, she has embodied a life beyond the crown, showing that true pageantry is about having a purpose.

Although there is no Cebuana candidate in this year’s pageant, many wonder if another will soon emerge to follow in her footsteps and claim the title of Miss World Philippines.