Asean Travel Exchange opens in Lapu-Lapu City

A booth features Vietnamese cultural artifacts and tourism destinations at the Asean Travel Exchange. Events that the Philippines hosts as this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations included the exhibit in Mactan Expo Center, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo courtesy of Mayor Cindi King Chan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A colorful ceremony marked the official opening of the Asean Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) 2026 at the Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, January 28.

Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina Frasco led the opening with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia King-Chan and Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan.

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Lapu-Lapu’s heroic victory

Lapu-Lapu City’s Sayaw sa Kadaugan, or Victory Dance, kicked off the event.

A display of traditional Filipino weapons came next. These featured Arnis sticks, the Kampilan (sword), and the Taming (shield).

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These objects honor Datu Lapu-Lapu, the first national hero of the Philippines and chieftain of Mactan Island.

As a sign of hospitality, safety, and peace, the city gave these indigenous weapons to Asean ministers and officials.

The shield’s ceremonial transfer represented the community’s power and defense. The Oponganon’s bravery and tenacity were symbolized by the Kampilan. Arnis sticks that had been toughened by fire clashed, representing security and alertness in Lapu-Lapu City.

The ceremonies marked the official start of the 2026 Asean Travel Exchange Exposition.

Southeast Asian destinations, cultures

A tour of the display booths from countries that form the Association of Southeast Asian nations was part of the launch.

For delegates, each booth showcased travel options and cultural exchange initiatives.

Organizers say the event aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and enhance regional tourism cooperation among the peoples of the Asean countries.

Aseanta president Eddy Krismeidi, Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines; delegates from Asean member states, and representatives from Megaworld Hotel and Resorts Mactan were also present.

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