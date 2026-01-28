Cesafi 15U cage wars: CIT-U Junior Wildcats cruise to 7-0

Klent Patohongon (18) of CIT-U grabs a rebound in their game against SCSC Baby Warriors. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) continued its dominant run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under Basketball Tournament after rolling to its seventh straight victory to stay unbeaten.

The Junior Wildcats, coached by young mentor Axel Rabaya, shrugged off the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 51-32, on Tuesday night, January 27, at the Cebu Coliseum.

READ: Cesafi 15U basketball: UV guns for seventh straight win Thursday

Momentum from previous season

Rabaya steered the high school squad to a breakthrough bronze medal finish in Cesafi Season 25 last December, and his team has carried that momentum into the current campaign.

With the win, CIT-U moved atop the standings with a spotless 7-0 record.

READ: USPF pounce on Benedicto for fourth win in Cesafi 15-under tournament

Defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers remain close behind at 6-0.

A most anticipated matchup

CIT-U and UV are set to collide in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. It takes place on Saturday, January 30, at the UV Main Campus gymnasium, with tip-off set at 2 p.m.

Mark Geraldez paced the Junior Wildcats with 15 points, emerging as the lone player in double figures.

He sparked CIT-U’s early surge by scoring 10 points in the opening period. This helped the Wildcats build a comfortable double-digit lead.

Klark Obeso added seven points, while Francis Dosdos chipped in six. For SCSC, Larry Henry and Enzo Garcia finished with eight points apiece, while Aaron Casul contributed six.

The loss pulled the Baby Warriors deeper into the cellar with a 1-5 record.

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