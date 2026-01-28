Cebu FC releases 12 players before PFL, Asean campaigns

Cebu FC players huddle up. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club has parted ways with nearly half its roster ahead of the resumption of its campaigns in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Shopee Club Championships and the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The move saddened many Cebuano football fans, with the club releasing 12 players, including several key contributors and top scorers in the ongoing PFL season.

READ: Cebu FC announces home games as PFL campaign resumes

In a heartfelt post on its Facebook page, Cebu FC confirmed the departure of leading scorers Rico Andres and Esrom Paulos.

Amirul left first

Their exit came just days after Cebuano standout Kamil Amirul signed with a Malaysian club, where he has already seen action in two matches.

Also leaving the Gentle Giants are national team member Noah Leddell, Amanhom Khamis, Abdulfatohi Khudoidodzoda, and crowd favorite JB Borlongan.

READ: Cebu FC heads into PFL second round at No. 2 spot

Completing the list of departures are Hanibal Bond, Denil Angol, Bol Tong, Yuta Nomura, and Sam Azimzadeh Tabrizi.

New players

Cebu FC has yet to announce its new signings ahead of the resumption of its PFL campaign. They will play most of these at home, in the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties.

As of this writing, Cebu FC will face BG Pathum United in Thailand. This is part of the AFF Shopee Club Championships.

They will remain in Thailand for their next match on February 4 against Buriram United.

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