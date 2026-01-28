‘Fist of Fury 9’ headlines Trazo-Jabagat slugfest

Joperson Trazo (right) and Lorenzo Chao Sy. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU, Philippines — Chao Sy Boxing Stable’s top prospect Joperson Trazo will test his mettle against Benjie Jabagat in the main event of the ‘Fist of Fury 9’ boxing series on Jan. 31, 2026 at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City.

The card is promoted by Chao Sy Boxing Promotions of Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy with the Trazo-Jabagat clash tipped to deliver fireworks as the two young fighters are widely renowned for their exciting fighting styles.

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Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, Talisay’s Trazo will will face Davao City’s Jabagat, who brings an impressive 7-1 record with six knockouts.

Trazo sports a 9-5-1 (win-loss-draw) card with two knockouts.

Jabagat had an impressive run last year, stopping both of his opponents. He needed just one round to dispose of Eldin Guinahon on August 12, then followed it up with a third-round knockout of Kei Mark Akut on November 11.

With momentum on his side, Jabagat is aiming to extend his knockout streak by putting Trazo away in their upcoming encounter.

Trazo, meanwhile, is in serious training as he looks to rebound from a controversial unanimous decision loss to Carlo Diaz last October.

“He’s facing a good opponent, but if both fighters decide to go all out, there’s no backing down. Someone will surely hit the canvas,” said Trazo’s trainer, Gideon Bacus.

Jimenez vs. Antaran, 10 other bouts

Also adding excitement is the bout between John Kevien Jimenez and Remark Antaran, one of the featured matchups in the fight card.

Jimenez is looking to get his career back on track, entering the fight with a 9-4 record, including four knockout victories.

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Three of his losses came abroad — two by knockout and one via unanimous decision.

In his most recent outing in Korea, Jimenez was stopped in two rounds by DianXing Zhu. Zhu owns a formidable 15-1 record with 14 knockouts.

Antaran, for his part, steps into the ring with a 4-4 slate. He has scored stoppage wins in three of his bouts.

Aside from the professional matches, fans can also look forward to ten amateur bouts.

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