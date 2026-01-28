DOH says PH ready vs. Nipah virus, urges public vigilance

Department of Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo (PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday assured the public of the country’s preparedness against the Nipah virus, citing strengthened surveillance systems and updated response guidelines amid reported cases abroad.

In a statement, the DOH said the Nipah virus is a rare zoonotic disease, or one that originates from animals, with fruit bats identified as its primary reservoir.

Other animals such as pigs and horses may also become infected and transmit the virus to humans.

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The virus was first detected in Malaysia in 1998 and later in Singapore in 1999, outbreaks that were eventually contained. Seasonal outbreaks have since been reported in Bangladesh and India.

Five confirmed Nipah virus cases were recently reported in West Bengal, India, with around 100 identified close contacts currently under monitoring by Indian health authorities.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the Nipah virus is not new to the Philippines.

“Nakita na ito noong 2014 pa sa Sultan Kudarat, kung saan nagkaroon ng 17 na kaso (This was seen in 2014 in Sultan Kudarat where 17 cases were recorded),” he said.

READ: India reports two Nipah virus infections as Thailand, Malaysia step up screening

He added patients initially presented flu-like symptoms, while some developed serious conditions such as encephalitis and meningitis.

“Nakuha ito ng mga nagkasakit mula sa pagkain ng karne ng kabayo at paglapit sa taong may sakit (Those who got sick were infected after eating meat horse and close contact with infected individuals),” he said.

After the 2014 incident, no further Nipah virus cases were detected in the country.

The DOH, through the Epidemiology Bureau, has maintained continuous surveillance.

In 2023, the DOH issued updated guidelines on the prevention, detection and response to Nipah virus infection.

“Patuloy po ang pagbantay ng DOH Bureau of Quarantine sa lahat ng paliparan at pantalan, 24 oras, may Nipah virus news man o wala (The DOH Bureau of Quarantine continues to monitor all airports and ports, 24 hours, with or without Nipah virus news),” Domingo told reporters in a Viber message.

READ: DOH: Nipah virus ‘rare,’ not in PH since 2014

The DOH advised the public to avoid contact with bats and other sick animals, ensure that meat products are approved by the National Meat Inspection Service, and to always cook food thoroughly to reduce the risk of infection.

The health department reiterated its call for calm, saying it is closely monitoring global developments and is prepared to respond should any suspected case arise in the country. (PNA)

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