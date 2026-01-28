Esneth Domingo debuts in US against unbeaten American rival

Esneth Domingo | ZIP Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight champion Esneth Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym is set for a major career milestone with his first fight in the United States.

Domingo will face unbeaten American Abraham Perez on April 4 in a 10-round bout in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

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The fight is part of a card promoted by Legacy Promotions at the Embassy Suites.

At stake is Perez’s North American Boxing Federation (NABF) flyweight title.

Big opportunity for Domingo

“This is a big opportunity for me, and I’m ready to show what I can do in the U.S.,” Domingo said.

Domingo comes off a loss last year to fellow Filipino Miel Fajardo for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific flyweight title in Manila.

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The fight is crucial for Domingo, who was once highly ranked in the flyweight world standings and is looking to reestablish himself on the global stage.

Domingo boasts a record of 22 wins, including 14 knockouts, with four losses.

1st Filipino opponent

Meanwhile, Perez remains unbeaten in 13 fights with seven knockouts.

Domingo will be Perez’s first Filipino opponent and the bout will mark his second defense of the NABF title.

Domingo is also a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth silver flyweight champion and a former International Boxing Association (IBA) world flyweight champion, adding to his credentials as he seeks to make a strong impression in the U.S.

He isn’t also new to fighting outside the Philippines.

Domingo has a reputable exposure in Japan, winning two of his three fights there.

He also fought in South Africa and Vietnam, whereas Perez who hasn’t fought outside the United States.

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