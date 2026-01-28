Metro Cebu Expressway: DPWH to complete Naga stretch by June

Public Works Secretary Vivencio Dizon inspects ongoing construction and stabilization works at Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an in Naga City, Cebu on Jan. 28, 2026. The project makes up a portion of Segment 3A of the Metro Cebu Expressway. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After nearly eight years of delays, the partially collapsed Segment 3A of the Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE) will be completed within six months, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Public Works Secretary Vivencio Dizon pledged that the 4.55-kilometer stretch will be finished before the onset of the rainy season.

READ: Capitol to lobby national funding for P94-B Metro Cebu Expressway

Speaking amid an inspection on Wednesday, January 28, Dizon said the completion directive came directly from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The directive also covers projects that have remained unfinished for years.

The Metro Cebu Expressway, which began construction in 2018, was cited by Dizon as a clear casualty of systemic delays that the administration is now seeking to address.

Years of delay, partial collapse

Dizon said the expressway segment has been idle for years despite its relatively short length. He added that a major portion collapsed in 2023 and has yet to finish repairs.

He attributed the prolonged delay to a combination of funding gaps, lack of prioritization, and unresolved planning issues. These include a cease-and-desist order from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) due to concerns over the original project design.

READ: DPWH pushes for P94-B Cebu expressway

The stalled segment, located in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an, Naga City, is a critical route for thousands of daily commuters, including factory workers in nearby industrial areas.

Dizon said he was informed that around 4,000 workers pass through the area every day. They have been waiting for years for the road to be completed.

“The residents here and those who work in the factory nearby — I was just there, and the Japanese president told me there are 4,000 workers there. Four thousand workers from Cebu go here everyday and pass this road every day and they’ve been waiting for years for it,” he said.

Soil instability, engineering interventions

To prevent another road slip, Dizon said DPWH engaged a private consultant, AC Joyo Design and Technical Services. The firm conducted geotechnical studies confirming soil movement in the area.

The area’s subsurface was identified as a mix of limestone and clay, with hidden cavities contributing to instability.

Based on the findings, DPWH is implementing a series of engineering interventions. These include jet grouting to stabilize the soil by injecting aggregates into underground cavities, and restoration of creek systems. They will also work on slope protection using gabions, flexible asphalt pavement for the carriageway, and geocell reinforcement of cut slopes. Additional processes include benching of uphill slopes and restoration of access roads.

Electrical resistivity tomography is also being used to map subsurface conditions and guide stabilization measures.

Accelerated timeline, added equipment

Jet grouting alone was initially projected to take around 100 days. But Dizon said DPWH will double their equipment to cut the timeline to about 50 days.

Additional machinery has already been ordered to be deployed to the site to accelerate the work.

Dizon expressed confidence in the consultant’s design. He noted that the same group previously handled a similar road collapse along the Bukidnon–Davao City Road. There, a detour was restored and reopened in just two and a half months.

“I’m confident because we hired one of the best consultants. Apparently, they also were the group that helped us in the ​​BuDa Road (Bukidnon–Davao City Road) in Bukidnon and Davao. Ganito rin yung nangyari, bumagsak din, and that we were able to fix the detour there in only two and a half months, tapos na iyon. Open na iyon,” he said

Right-of-way concerns

Right-of-way issues in Barangay Pangdan, Naga City, were also addressed during the inspection.

Dizon said writs of possession have already been secured by the DPWH. This followed expropriation. He assured affected families that compensation will be provided.

“I think we already got the writs of possession because we already expropriated the area. We will compensate, everyone will be compensated. I can assure the families that we will make sure that they are compensated for the right of way,” he said.

Coordination with Cebu Province

While Segment 3A is under DPWH, other sections of the Metro Cebu Expressway such as segments 1, 2, and 3B, are under the Cebu Provincial Government.

The Metro Cebu Expressway spans a planned total length of 56.94 kilometers, divided into several segments under different implementing arrangements.

Segment 1 covers Minglanilla through Cebu City to the Mandaue–Consolacion boundary. It stretches across 25.20 kilometers and has been proposed for a public-private partnership (PPP).

Segment 2, a 23.36-kilometer stretch from the Mandaue–Consolacion boundary to Danao City, is slated for future expansion. It has yet to be included in submissions to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Meanwhile, segment 3A covers four kilometers from Naga City to Minglanilla. It is being implemented by the DPWH Region 7 office. The remaining 4.18-kilometer Segment 3B has also been proposed for PPP implementation.

Dizon said he plans to meet with Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to discuss coordination. He said he would revisit earlier plans to pursue a public-private partnership (PPP) for the remaining segments.

“Right now, the DPWH segment is only segment 3A. 3B, 1, and 2 are all under Cebu province but we have to work together. I will now seek an audience with the governor because the original plans there, I was told, was for a PPP so I have to brief the governor. Maybe we can help in talking to the proponents for PPP,” he said.

Budget, completion target

The entire MCE project carries a budget of more than ₱94 billion, with roughly ₱1 billion allocated for Segment 3A.

Dizon said only around ₱100 million more is needed to complete the remaining works on the segment. These funds will be drawn from the 2026 national budget.

Addressing congestion, rapid growth

With national roads in Metro Cebu increasingly congested due to rapid urban growth, Dizon said completing the expressway is critical.

He stressed that coordination among the national government, provincial and local governments, and the private sector will be key to ensuring that Cebuanos finally benefit from the long-delayed project.

“Let’s have a discussion with the governor, let’s have a discussion with the private sector, so that the Cebuanos can already benefit from the much-needed Metro Cebu Expressway kase our national roads now are so congested already. The growth of Cebu is so fast so we really need people to come together; the provincial government, the LGU, national government, DPWH, and private sector,” Dizon said.

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