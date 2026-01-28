Ombudsman suspends Mandaue barangay councilor over late pay

Mandaue City workers clean up interior roads in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Umapad in this image from November 2025, after Typhoon Tino. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Office/FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Office of the Ombudsman has suspended a barangay official in Mandaue City over the delayed payment of honoraria to job-order workers who were tasked with keeping the city clean.

In a decision dated Dec. 11, 2025, the Ombudsman found Barangay Umapad Kagawad Libertine J. Lumapas administratively liable for grave abuse of authority and oppression in connection with the non-payment of honoraria for workers in the barangay’s Clean and Green Program.

Lumapas chairs the barangay’s appropriations committee. Officials served the decision on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The case stemmed from a complaint that five job-order workers had filed. They worked for Umapad from Jan. 1 to April 30, 2024, with a monthly honorarium of ₱5,000 each.

Yet despite rendering services during this period, their honoraria remained unpaid from January to August 2024.

Councilor waited for appointment papers, time records

Case documents identified the complainants as Gemma Mata Ortega, Girlie Reyes Gabisan, Lea Gabisan Jimenez, Lima Sotchesa Orogan, and Erwina Batulan Caño.

The decision showed that Lumapas declined to certify the availability of funds, citing the absence of appointment papers, oaths of office, approved daily time records, and concurrence from the Sangguniang Barangay.

In her counter-affidavit, Lumapas said that her actions were in good faith and in compliance with laws and regulations, including Republic Act No. 7160 and Commission on Audit and Department of Budget and Management guidelines.

Suspended for 3 months without pay

However, the Ombudsman ruled that the complainants were job-order workers and not appointive barangay officials who required the barangay council’s concurrence.

The decision further noted that funds for the honoraria had already been appropriated and that the barangay captain had verified the workers’ services.

The Ombudsman concluded that there was no sufficient basis to withhold the certification that the funds were available, which delayed the affected workers’ honoraria.

Lumapas was ordered to serve a three-month suspension without pay.

“The complainants, who are lowly workers living from hand to mouth, were not paid the honoraria due to them from January to August 2024. She (the councilor) may, therefore, be held liable for grave abuse of authority/oppression with an imposable penalty of suspension for three months without pay,” part of the ruling stated.

Complainants still working for Barangay Umapad

The Ombudsman decision was signed by Carla M. Chavez-Gonzaga, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II.

Councilor Lumapas, in a message, confirmed that she received the decision. However, she will not comment on the merits of the case, out of respect for the ongoing proceedings.

“For now, I am consulting my lawyer as to the appropriate action. No further comment,” said Lumapas.

Clean and Green personnel and complainants expressed relief that they may already receive their payments.

These personnel continued to work in the barangay despite the delayed honoraria for those eight months. They received regular salaries starting September 2024 after the barangay council concurred.

Keeping Barangay Umapad clean

“Dako kaayo ni og kalipay kay pila ka tuig ang among pag-antos. Kaluoy sa Ginoo gitubag gyud amoang pangamuyo. Amo gyud ni gihagoan, gipatuan og singot. Sila maayo pa ilang katulog, kami didto nami nagkupay sa hugaw, nanglimpyo nami sa amoang area,” said Lima Sotchesa Orogan.

(This brings us great joy because we endured this for years. By God’s mercy, our prayers have been answered. We worked hard for this. While those officials were still asleep, we would be digging in the dirt, cleaning up our area.)

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“Gimat-an ni namo og sayo, para lang malimpyo ang Barangay Umapad. Para sad namo, maluoy mis amoang kapitan. Wala man mi ingon nga nalipay mi nga nasuspenso siya (konsehal), ang amoa lang kalipay kay makuha ang amoang gihagoan,” said Erwina Batulan Caño.

(We would be up early to clean up Barangay Umapad. It was also our way of supporting our captain. We are not happy that the councilor has been suspended. All we are happy about is that we will rightfully receive what we worked hard for.)

Barangay to shell out at least ₱2.3M in delayed wages

“Nalipay ko kay makabayad nako sa eskwelahan, graduating baya akong anak. Mao na akong giproblemahan,” said Gemma Mata Ortega. (I am glad because now I can pay for my graduating child’s school fees. That has been my problem.)

They plan to use the money to pay back the debts they incurred during the delay, including tuition and house repairs.

Barangay Captain Reb Cortes also expressed his happiness for the workers, saying they finally received justice for their hard work.

Cortes said that the barangay council will need to pass a supplemental budget for the workers’ honoraria. Last year, he said, they allocated a supplemental budget for the unclaimed wages for eight months, but Councilor Lumapas said to wait for the ombudsman’s decision.

A total of ₱2.3 million is needed for the unclaimed wages for eight months, as more than 120 workers were not paid, including barangay tanods, Clean and Green personnel, lupon members, and drivers. The five complainants’ unpaid honoria for those months would amount to ₱200,000.

The barangay has prepared an annual budget of ₱29 million, pending approval by the Mandaue City Council.

Barangay Captain Cortes said the supplemental budget does not carry over, so last year’s approved supplemental budget cannot be used. However, he said they will fast-track the approval of the supplemental budget so the honoraria can be disbursed.

For now, the barangay captain said he will ask for the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s opinion on the signatories who will temporarily replace Lumapas as chairperson of the appropriations committee.

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