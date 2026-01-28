Malabuyoc stabbing: Senior citizen wounded by fellow senior

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 65-year-old man remains in police custody after allegedly stabbing a fellow senior citizen in Barangay Lombo, Malabuyoc, Cebu, on Monday, Jan. 26.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 28, police said the suspect was still detained in the Malabuyoc Police Station as investigators await documents needed to file charges, including the victim’s medical abstract.

Authorities confirmed that the 65-year-old victim has been transferred to a hospital in Cebu City, where he is recuperating from stab wounds.

Heated altercation leads to stabbing

Initial police investigation showed that the incident occurred at 6:45 p.m. in Sitio Abungon, Barangay Lombo, after the victim reportedly reprimanded the suspect for being loud while intoxicated during a birthday celebration.

Police said the confrontation escalated and that the suspect went home and retrieved a small utility knife, which was allegedly used to stab the victim. The suspect sustained a minor head injury during the commotion.

The victim was initially rushed to the Malabuyoc District Hospital before being referred to a Cebu City medical facility for further treatment.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene, and responding officers confiscated the knife—measuring about 8.5 inches including the handle.

Suspect remains detained

Police said the victim’s family has expressed their intent to pursue frustrated homicide charges. Investigators continue to work on the case, pending completion of medical records.

Authorities said the suspect will remain in detention while a criminal complaint for frustrated homicide is being finalized.

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