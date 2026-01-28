Free rides for Mandaue City students, public set to launch in February

One of the two buses that will be used for Mandaue’s Libreng Sakay program. | CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government is set to launch the Libreng Sakay program in the first week of February, primarily aimed at assisting students and their guardians.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that the routes are being finalized, as well as the placement of bus stops.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) initially presented six routes, the mayor added, but only two will be implemented for now due to the limited number of vehicles.

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Mandaue Chamber’s vehicle donations

The program will initially use two transport units donated by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in September 2025. The vehicles are currently parked in the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

One of the approved routes, identified as Route 1, will cover the central part of the city, with Mandaue City Hall serving as the starting point. Designated stops will also be established along the route.

The free ride program will be open to the public, but priority will be given to students and their guardians to help them spend less on transportation.

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“Wala man hinuon tay gipili pero priority nato ang mga estudyante,” said Ouano. (We will not limit this to a chosen group, but we will prioritize the students.)

The service will operate on a schedule aligned with school hours, starting early in the morning. It will also run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate students with different class shifts, including those attending schools with multiple daily schedules.

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