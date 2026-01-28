Enano tests luck in Australia for IBO Oriental featherweight title

Sem Japet Enano (left) and Tyrell Adams (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino boxer Sem Japet Enano is set to test his luck in Australia, challenging rising prospect Tyrell Adams on April 8 in New South Wales.

The bout will be for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oriental featherweight title, putting Enano up against a tough, undefeated opponent.

Adams, 19, enters the fight with a perfect 6-0 record, including three knockouts, and will be competing on home soil.

READ: Rodex Piala snags WBO Oriental title from Chinese foe, bags P100K bonus

He had a standout 2025, winning all six of his fights that year after turning professional.

Adams captured the Australian featherweight title by defeating Fijian Shamal Ram Anuj via unanimous decision and later scored a second-round knockout over hometown fighter Mongkol Naksri in Thailand last April.

Enano, on the other hand, is coming off a majority decision loss to Japan’s Misaki Hirano in Kasuka last December after eight rounds.

Prior to that, the Quezon City fighter had built momentum with a three-fight winning streak in the Philippines, defeating Rodelyn Perez, Bryan James Wild, and Reycar Auxilio.

READ: Santisima, Peña make weight for WBO Inter-Continental bout

Filipino boxers have historically struggled in Australia. Most recently, Cebuano former WBO regional champion Rodex Piala suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Liam Wilson in their bout for the WBO International super featherweight title on January 16 in Brisbane.

Enano’s upcoming bout presents a chance to break that trend and claim his first international title.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP