A love that outlived a lifetime

PAPA AMOR AND MAMA NENET. A love that waited, returned, and endured. After more than two decades apart, they finally found their way back to each other, proving that some love stories take time, but never truly fade. (Contributed)

Some love stories bloom quickly, burn brightly, and fade just as fast. Others take the long route through waiting, heartbreak, separation, and sacrifice before finally revealing their quiet power. My parents’ love story belongs to the latter. It did not begin perfectly, did not unfold easily, and did not last long enough. But it endured, even beyond death.

I share this story as their only child, the one who bore witness to a love shaped by patience and tested by time.

My parents, Nenet Dinauanao and Amor Busmion, met in the mid-1970s in the coastal barangay of Bato, Samboan, Cebu. My mother was in her early twenties then—young, hopeful, and deeply in love. My father was eight years older, already in his thirties. The age gap never mattered to her. He was her first love and, as time would prove, her greatest.

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At 25, my mother became pregnant. Her parents went to the man she loved and asked if he was ready to marry her. He said yes—but not yet. There was no confrontation, no forced promises. My grandmother simply brought her daughter home. And so I was born, an illegitimate child who would grow up knowing my grandfather as my father figure.

As a child, I remember asking my mother why my classmates had someone they called “Papa,” while I did not. I can no longer recall how Mama Nenet answered me, but I now understand how heavy that question must have been, and the quiet pain she carried while raising a child alone.

For years, my father remained mostly absent from my life. He appeared only briefly. One of my clearest memories of him was during my elementary graduation.

A RARE MOMENT TOGETHER. My father, Amor, with me during my elementary graduation, one of the few documented moments I have with him from my childhood years. | CONTRIBUTED

Still, my mother waited.

She cried when she heard he was about to marry someone else, and felt relief when the wedding did not push through. Even when she learned that he had a child with another woman, she never hardened, never replaced him, never chose another love. For nearly two decades, she stayed single, loyal to a man who was not hers to claim, yet never truly left her heart.

Then fate, in its own quiet way, intervened.

When I went to college, I stayed with my aunt, my father’s sister, because I could not afford a boarding house. That arrangement slowly rebuilt bridges I thought had long collapsed. My parents began seeing each other again. My father visited his sister often; my mother came to check on me and my studies.

Both were single. Years of silence gave way to conversations, and conversations turned into something familiar and deeply rooted.

A FAMILY MADE WHOLE. My parents, Amor and Nenet, with me during my college graduation, joined by the grandchildren of Papa Amor’s sister. | CONTRIBUTED

On June 4, 1999, after more than two decades of waiting, they were finally married in a simple civil ceremony. I remember that day not for its grandeur, but for my mother’s joy. At last, the woman who had waited so long could finally call herself the wife of the man she had loved for decades.

From then on, they were inseparable. Love, it seemed, was sweeter the second time around. They shared routines, laughter, and even imperfections. When my father came home drunk, my mother never scolded him. She helped him to bed, gently massaged him, and stayed by his side. To me, they were the happiest couple I had ever known.

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But their happiness came with an unkind deadline.

In April 2004, just months before their fifth wedding anniversary, my Papa Amor was diagnosed with liver cancer. It was already terminal. The news shattered my Mama Nenet. During his illness, their marriage was blessed by a priest in a simple ceremony at home—quiet, intimate, and deeply symbolic.

By July, my father was hospitalized for the last time. He remained conscious until the end. Knowing his time was near, he asked my mother to help him sit up. He held her, apologized for everything he had failed to be, and whispered his goodbye:

“Net, adto na jud ko.” (Net, it’s time for me to go now.)

That evening, at around six o’clock, he died. He was 60.

My mother never recovered from the loss. The life she had waited for had barely begun, and it was taken just as quickly. She stayed in the province, alone with her grief. At night, she read his books and magazines and pored over old letters, letters I was never sure were meant for her.

Every Sunday, she visited his grave. She would knock gently on the tomb and whisper,

“Mor, ayaw baya kalimot sa atong sabot ha.” (Mor, don’t forget what we promised each other.)

No one ever knew what promise they had made.

Less than a year later, in April 2005, my Mama Nenet suffered a massive heart attack. It left her in a vegetative state, unable to speak, fed through a tube, suspended between life and letting go. For weeks, I stayed by her side, unsure if she could hear me at all.

On June 3, 2005, one day before what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary, my mother passed away. She was 53.

She refused, it seemed, to spend even one anniversary without him.

DATES THAT TELL A STORY OF DEVOTION. Mama Nenet passed away on June 3, 2005, one day before what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary, refusing to spend even one anniversary without Papa Amor.

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In less than a year, I lost both my parents. I became an orphan at 27, left to carry a love story that shaped my understanding of what love truly means.

Today, two decades later, the pain has softened, but the lesson remains.

Love is not always measured by convenience or perfection. Sometimes, it is measured by waiting. By forgiveness. By loyalty that asks for nothing in return. And sometimes, by the courage to follow the one you love even beyond this life.

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