OWWA warns OFWs vs. scammers; says all welfare services are free

FREE WELFARE SERVICES. Marie Louise “Liza” Cacho Araneta-Marcos interacts with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Abu Dhabi during the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Mini Serbisyo Caravan on Jan. 12, 2026. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Wednesday (Jan. 28) reminded the OFWs that all its welfare services are free, warning them against fixers and scammers. (Photo grabbed from Hans Leo Cacdac Facebook page)

MANILA – The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Wednesday reminded the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that all its welfare services are free, warning them against fixers and scammers who continue to misrepresent OWWA officials.

In a virtual briefing, OWWA officials said the only payment required from OFWs is the USD25 membership contribution, valid for two years, and covers access to the full range of OWWA programs and assistance.

Deputy Administrator Jasmine Gapatan said some individuals are exploiting OFWs by charging for services that are already covered by membership.

READ: OWWA warns public about fake social media accounts offering loans

She said the incident was reported to the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain by a Filipino household service worker, who asked for help with repatriation.

Gapatan said the communication between the OFW and the scammer was done through Messenger.

In exchange for help with the repatriation, she said the OFW was asked to pay PHP15,000.

The Philippine Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain issued a warning about scam phone calls and messages from individuals falsely claiming to be from the embassy.

The embassy said it received a report of individuals using the embassy emblem on WhatsApp accounts to appear legitimate and extort money in exchange for assistance with national services.

“So, inuulit po natin in support of our Philippine Embassy, na ganun rin po sa OWWA at saka sa DMW (Department of Migrant Workers), we will never ask money in exchange for help sa ating mga services (So, we are reiterating in support of our Philippine Embassy, that the same applies to OWWA and DMW, we will never ask for money in exchange for help with our services,” Gapatan said.

“So, kung medyo meron pong hinihingi pera, medyo magtaka po kayo, and please contact hotline 1348 po sa atin sa OWWA po, and ating Facebook, official Facebook and WhatsApp, Viber social media accounts po (So, if someone asks for money, please be a little suspicious, and please contact our hotline 1348 at OWWA, as well as our official Facebook and WhatsApp, Viber social media accounts),” she added.

READ: Owwa warns OFWs vs scammers, fixers

OWWA Deputy Administrator Ryan Vincent Uy, meanwhile, added that the OWWA eCard is also free, saying that the agency also received reports that some individuals offer to process their OWWA membership, including the eCard, in exchange for money.

OWWA reminded members that official transactions are conducted only through OWWA offices, Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs), accredited outreach activities such as the “Alagang OWWA Servisyo Caravan”, and verified digital platforms, including the eGov app.

OFWs were advised to be cautious of social media posts, private messages, or intermediaries offering “assistance” in exchange for payment. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP