Daily Gospel, January 29, 2026

This is the Daily Gospel for January 29, 2026, which is the Thursday of the Third week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, January 28, 2026

Daily Gospel, January 27, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 4, 21-25.

Jesus said to his disciples, “Is a lamp brought in to be placed under a bushel basket or under a bed, and not to be placed on a lampstand?

For there is nothing hidden except to be made visible; nothing is secret except to come to light.

Anyone who has ears to hear ought to hear.”

He also told them, “Take care what you hear. The measure with which you measure will be measured out to you, and still more will be given to you.

To the one who has, more will be given; from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP