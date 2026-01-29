James Jimenez, former Comelec spokesperson, is dead at 52

Former Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez. Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — James Jimenez, former Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson, died on Wednesday. He was 52.

Jimenez was cited by the Comelec in a statement as the “longest-serving and youngest spokesperson” in the government at the time of his appointment.

The Comelec said this as it paid tribute to the late former poll official.

“From July 2006 to September 2022, he was the public face and steady voice of the Commission—explaining complex electoral processes with precision, defending democratic institutions with calm courage, and engaging citizens and media with respect, wit, and transparency,” the Comelec said.

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Jimenez “served the institution and the Filipino people with integrity, clarity, and utmost dedication,” it added.

Poll modernization

According to his LinkedIn page, Jimenez earlier served as executive assistant to the Solicitor General from 2002 to 2004. He later became consultant on modernization to Comelec Commissioner Resurreccion Borra, with emphasis on public acceptance for the automated counting and canvassing project, from April 2002 to January 2004, before being promoted to director.

“Throughout multiple electoral cycles, Jimenez stood at the front lines of public information during moments of intense scrutiny and national consequence,” Comelec said.

“He helped bridge the communications gap by pioneering the official social media channels of the Commission, giving the public a direct avenue in conveying their queries and concerns. He championed accuracy, transparency, and accessibility, often translating legal and technical matters into language the public could understand. In doing so, he strengthened public trust in the electoral process and modeled how principled communication can serve democracy,” it added.

Jimenez was relieved as spokesperson just before the May 2022 elections amid an administrative inquiry into the aborted presidential and vice presidential debates, particularly over payment issues with the hotel venue involving P14 million.

Early retirement

In September 2022, the Comelec en banc approved his application for early retirement at the age of 49. He was then director of the poll body’s Education and Information Department.

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Beyond his role as spokesperson, the Comelec said, Jimenez was “known among colleagues for his intellectual rigor, his sense of humor and humanity—never detached from the seriousness of the role.”

“He was a trusted colleague and a reassuring presence during some of the most challenging periods in election administration,” it said. —DIANNE SAMPANG

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