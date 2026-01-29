Protest planned in Cebu during ASEAN to spotlight impeach push – Defensor

[CDN FILE PHOTO] Police estimate at least 50 protesters who joined the rally today, July 26, along Colon street.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even as Cebu projects calm streets and heightened security for the ongoing ASEAN meetings, former congressman Mike Defensor said protest actions were being planned to coincide with the international gathering to draw attention to what he described as unresolved corruption issues and stalled impeachment efforts against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Defensor told Cebu-based reporters on Wednesday, January 28, that a rally organized by groups aligned with Vice President Sara Duterte was expected to push through on Thursday, though its exact location had not been publicly disclosed.

“Sabi nila secret daw,” Defensor said.

(They said it was a secret.)

He added that the protest was intended to inform both Filipinos and foreign delegates about what he called the “real situation” in the country, particularly on issues surrounding accountability and governance.

READ: Marcos impeachment: House panel eyes initial hearings on Feb. 2-4

Protest during ASEAN meetings

Defensor said the planned rally would proceed regardless of whether it would coincide with ASEAN-related activities, arguing that the presence of international delegates would make it an opportune time to raise concerns.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s planned or not for ASEAN. The ASEAN people have to understand what is happening in the Philippines,” he said, as he framed the protest as an exercise of “freedom of expression.”

He said the protest would raise issues including alleged corruption, the blocking of impeachment complaints, and what he described as the “state kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

READ: ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat in Cebu: What to Expect

Defensor said former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon was also expected to arrive in Cebu, although her specific role in the planned activities was not detailed.

Call contrasts with governor’s appeal

Defensor’s statements come as Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro appealed to the public to refrain from rallies, caravans, noise barrages, and other mass actions during ASEAN-related events in the province.

In a Facebook post issued ahead of the ASEAN Tourism Forum and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on January 28–29, Baricuatro said public demonstrations could disrupt traffic, strain security forces, and affect the smooth conduct of meetings attended by thousands of foreign delegates.

“Our cooperation will project a healthy, positive image of Cebu,” the governor said.

READ: What the Asean 2026 logo means

She urged residents to show restraint and help ensure the success of the international gatherings.

More than 5,000 delegates and officials from ASEAN member states are in Cebu this week, with security forces deploying thousands of personnel across Central Visayas.

‘Impeachment ‘only way’ to hold President accountable’

In the same press briefing, Defensor said impeachment would be the only constitutional mechanism to hold a sitting president accountable, citing alleged graft, misuse of public funds, and mismanagement of the national budget.

“We cannot file cases against the President in the Ombudsman or regular courts. The only way is through the impeachment process,” he said.

READ: Impeach raps vs Marcos sent to justice panel, triggers one-year ban

Defensor claimed that the House of Representatives’ refusal to accept a second impeachment complaint against President Marcos reflects a failure of institutional accountability. The Office of the House Secretary General earlier declined to accept the complaint, citing procedural grounds.

He also revived allegations linked to Senate Blue Ribbon Committee testimonies on supposed irregularities in unprogrammed budget allocations, flood control projects, and the use of funds from agencies such as PhilHealth and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC)—allegations that remain under dispute and have yet to result in formal charges.

Defensor alleged that large-scale corruption involving infrastructure and budget insertions had undermined key development projects, including transport and flood control initiatives, and had disproportionately affected provinces such as Cebu.

Highly contested claims

Many of Defensor’s assertions, including claims involving massive cash deliveries, budget syndicates, and direct presidential involvement, are based on testimonies and accounts that have not been conclusively proven in court and are denied by officials implicated in previous hearings.

The Marcos administration has repeatedly rejected allegations of corruption and wrongdoing, while House leaders have defended budget processes and the handling of impeachment complaints as constitutional and lawful.

Security remains tight

Despite the planned protest, authorities said security measures remained in place to ensure peace and order during the ASEAN meetings. Police and military officials earlier said they were monitoring potential protest actions while balancing public safety and the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Cebu continues to host ASEAN delegates under tight security, even as political tensions spill into the margins of the international gathering.

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