DOT Chief Frasco: I still enjoy the trust and support of national gov’t

ON CLAIMS SHE HAD BEEN REPLACED

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco | Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco has finally spoken up on reports alleging that she has been replaced as the chief of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

On Wednesday, January 28, Frasco cleared the air and dismissed rumors circulating that she had been booted out of the agency.

READ: Cebu still among top Holiday destinations for local tourists – DOT

“I believe the matter has been addressed clearly by the Palace,” the Cabinet official told members of the media in the sidelines of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian) Tourism Forum 2026 (ATF) at Liberty Shrine, Lapu-Lapu City.

In the meantime, Frasco said she was grateful that she continued to enjoy the trust and support of the national government.

“And I’m also very grateful for the Cebuanos for their unwavering support and showcasing world-class service and hospitality (for the ATF and ASEAN summit),” she added.

READ: Making PH more fun again

Cebu has been chosen as one of the hosts for this year’s ASEAN meetings and summit, including this year’s ATF.

The Philippines served as the chair for the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

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