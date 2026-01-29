DENR pressed by Council on Binaliw collapse: ‘We got no answers’

The Cebu City Council on Wednesday, January 28, summoned DENR-EMB officials to answer questions about the Binaliw landfill collapse on January 8 that killed at least 36 people. | Screengrab from FB Live: Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Cebu City Council expressed dissatisfaction with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Region 7 on Wednesday after officials failed to give clear, detailed answers on regulatory compliance and oversight surrounding the January 8 Binaliw landfill collapse that left at least 36 people dead.

During a lengthy council hearing, Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the committee on environment, said the EMB presentation fell short of addressing key questions on the landfill’s permitted lifespan, height limits, monitoring activities, and alleged violations prior to the fatal trash slide.

“We did not get any information from you. That’s the naked truth here,” Garganera told EMB Region 7 Regional Director John Edward Ang.

READ: Who probes Binaliw collapse? Cebu City executive, council at odds

New director, old incident

Ang told the council that he assumed office only on January 21, 2026, nearly two weeks after the January 8 collapse, after the previous regional director was recalled to the DENR central office “pursuant to exigency of service.”

Ang said that while he was not yet in office at the time of the incident, EMB personnel conducted inspections, technical conferences, and monitoring activities with landfill operator Prime Waste Solutions and city disaster officials immediately after the trash slide.

EMB actions after the collapse

Ang said EMB required Prime Waste to undertake emergency stabilization and remediation measures, including slope stability analysis, leachate containment, site grading, waste reduction in staging areas, soil covering, capping of inactive areas, and environmental recovery measures such as groundwater monitoring and odor control.

He said EMB also issued a cease-and-desist order allowing only cleanup, stabilization, and rehabilitation activities, and was evaluating options for alternative disposal sites and possible transfer stations to help Cebu City address its waste problem.

READ: DENR orders probe on Binaliw landslide, landfill review

ECC lifespan and compliance questioned

Councilors zeroed in on the landfill’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), which Ang confirmed was originally issued in 2017 and amended in 2020 and 2022, expanding the landfill area from 1.7 hectares to 17 hectares.

Ang said the amended ECC projected a five-year operational period starting in 2020, with a daily capacity of up to 1,200 tons of waste.

Garganera pointed out that the five-year period would have lapsed in 2025, yet the landfill continued operating into 2026, when the collapse occurred.

“So it already went beyond its approved lifespan,” Garganera said, adding that the council had also raised concerns for years over the landfill’s increasing height and slope stability.

READ: Binaliw landfill workers receive financial aid, benefits

Ang responded that a landfill’s operational life may be extended depending on the waste volume received and engineering interventions submitted by the operator, though councilors pressed him on whether specific height and slope limits had been approved and enforced.

Ang said he had not personally visited the Binaliw landfill since assuming office and had been relying on office records, technical reports, and drone footage.

Monitoring and violations

Ang confirmed that EMB had issued notices of violation against Prime Waste in previous years, including a pending case for violations of the Clean Water Act due to exceedances in wastewater discharge parameters based on sampling conducted in 2023 and 2024.

However, he could not immediately provide detailed data on sampling results, penalties imposed, or the status of corrective actions, which has further frustrated council members.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Councilors also questioned EMB’s reliance on operator submissions for permit issuance and compliance, with Ang explaining that permits such as ECCs and environmental clearances are based on representations and mitigation plans submitted by proponents, subject to monitoring and inspection.

Cause of the trash slide

Ang said EMB experts attributed the trash slide to a combination of Typhoon “Tino” and recent earthquakes, classifying the incident as force majeure, though he acknowledged that preventive interventions should have been in place.

This explanation drew sharp reactions from councilors, who argued that landfill facilities were expected to be designed and regulated with extreme weather and natural hazards in mind.

READ: Trash slide tragedies, 2000 and 2026

Council seeks accountability

Garganera said the hearing highlighted long-standing gaps in enforcement and monitoring, not only in Binaliw but in Cebu City’s waste management history, from the former Inayawan dumpsite to the present landfill.

He stressed that unresolved questions on compliance, height limits, leachate control, and regulatory enforcement must be answered to prevent another disaster.

The council said it would seek additional documents from DENR-EMB, including ECC conditions, inspection reports, sampling results, and records of penalties imposed on Prime Waste, as it continued its inquiry into the Binaliw collapse.

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