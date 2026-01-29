Inayawan, Binaliw ruled out as transfer stations by DENR-EMB

Garbage trucks from Cebu City’s barangays wait in line for their turn to dump their collected waste at the private landfill in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City in this July 2017 photo. | CDN FILE PHOTO [JUNJIE MENDOZA]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Region 7 has ruled out reopening the Inayawan dumpsite as a temporary transfer station and the agency said the Binaliw landfill would remain under rehabilitation following the deadly January 8 collapse that claimed at least 36 lives.

During a Wednesday executive session, Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the council’s environment committee, questioned EMB Regional Director John Edward Ang about the bureau’s oversight and evaluation of both sites.

READ: DENR pressed by Council on Binaliw collapse: ‘We got no answers’

Ang said the Binaliw landfill would still be undergoing stabilization, including grading of loose materials and other engineering interventions.

“We cannot advise on it positively. We cannot agree that the said area could be a transfer station in the meantime,” he told the council.

The director said EMB had received reports from Prime Waste Solutions, the landfill operator, and conducted technical assessments, but he had yet to personally visit the site due to scheduling constraints. EMB personnel, he added, had conducted ocular inspections of Binaliw and other potential alternative sites.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Explaining the concept of a transfer station, Ang cited Republic Act 9003, describing it as a temporary holding area where waste is gathered for up to 24 hours before transport to a final disposal site or material recovery facility (MRF).

On Inayawan, Ang said EMB had assessed the site and determined it would not be suitable for temporary operations.

“We already conveyed this information to the Secretary, and the Office of the Secretary agreed with our assessment. So it’s a no-go,” he said.

READ: Who probes Binaliw collapse? Cebu City executive, council at odds

The council also discussed alternative disposal sites, with two locations identified as potential options: Asian Energy in Consolacion and a facility in Aloguinsan, which has already agreed to accept Cebu City’s waste.

Two other sites, including Minglanilla, declined to host garbage from the city. The Toledo City facility is scheduled to open in April 2026.

Councilors pressed Ang on EMB’s proactive role in monitoring landfill operations, citing the Binaliw collapse as a consequence of oversight gaps.

Ang said the bureau remains committed to aggressive monitoring and collaboration with local authorities under DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla’s leadership.

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