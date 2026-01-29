Chinese tourists: We need them to recover our numbers — Frasco

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco | Morexette Marie B. Erram [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the implementation of visa-free privileges for Chinese tourists and businessmen, the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) is optimistic for its performance this year.

Especially in giving its numbers a much-needed boost to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The DOT on Wednesday, January 28, reiterated its position of welcoming the national government’s decision to eliminate visa requirements for travelers and investors from China visiting the Philippines despite territorial disputes.

READ: DOT Chief Frasco: I still enjoy the trust and support of national gov’t

“It is not the mandate of the department of tourism to balance tensions, but rather to promote the Philippines,” said Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco on Wednesday.

Frasco admitted that the country struggles in fully recovering its number of tourist arrivals without Chinese travelers.

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“And to be perfectly honest, it has been very difficult to fully recover the numbers of the country without the Chinese market, which is why we are grateful to our President who has directed by way of the Department of Foreign Affairs the institution of visa-free travel coming into the country,” she explained.

“And whatever which way, whatever which measure can support the continuous employment of our tourism stakeholders in the Philippines, we would definitely support,” Frasco added.

READ: Visa-free access could give Cebu edge in Chinese tourist market

In 2025, the Philippines recorded only 6.48 million international visitor arrivals. But the figures remained below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, when 8.26 million visitors traveled to the Philippines.

The decline stands out in a region where tourism has largely recovered, with Vietnam notably recording 22 million arrivals, a 22.2 percent increase from pre-Covid-19 levels.

READ: Visa-free entry for Chinese nationals cheered

A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies found that while tourism activity rebounded after the pandemic, much of the recovery was driven by domestic travel rather than foreign visitors.

International arrivals and tourism receipts have lagged behind those of regional peers, pointing to structural constraints that long predate the pandemic. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

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