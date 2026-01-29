Camiguin: It’s on New York Times’ ‘52 Places to Go’ list

Why the island is winning hearts worldwide? Here are seven must visit spots there

Photo from camiguin.gov.ph

Camiguin, this small island province in the southern Philippines, has quietly made its way onto the global travel map.

This is after the island ranked 37th on the New York Times’ prestigious “52 Places to Go in 2026” list, placing Camiguin alongside world-renowned destinations.

“Camiguin is foremost a destination for those who love the water,” from sea turtles around sandbar islets to hot and cold springs and waterfalls made for bathing, noted The New York Times.

If you’re planning a trip, here are seven must-visit spots that show why the island is winning hearts worldwide.

1. Sunken Cemetery

A reminder of Camiguin’s volcanic history, the famous Sunken Cemetery marks a burial ground submerged after an eruption in the 1870s. A towering white cross rising from the sea has become one of the island’s most photographed landmarks. They say, you haven’t been to Camuigin if you don’t have a photo at the Sunken Cemetery.

Tip: Visit during sunset and take a boat ride for the best views and dramatic lighting.

READ: Boracay, Palawan on Asia’s Best Islands in 2025 list

2. Sto. Niño Cold Spring

Fed by mountain springs, this popular stop features crystal-clear pools surrounded by greenery. Its cool waters offer instant relief from Camiguin’s tropical heat.

Tip: Go on a weekday morning to avoid crowds and enjoy the cold springs at their calmest.

READ: Cebu still among top Holiday destinations for local tourists – DOT

3. Ardent Hot Spring

Ardent Hot Spring is naturally heated by volcanic activity. The warm pools are perfect for relaxation, especially after a long day of sightseeing.

Tip: Visit at night when the air is cooler for a more soothing experience.

4. Bura Soda Pool

Located at the foot of Mount Hibok-Hibok, Bura Soda Pool is a natural cold spring infused with soda water, creating a gentle fizz against your skin.

Tip: Try the drinking stations with taps, where you can drink the soda water directly.

READ: Walk through history: Cebu’s top five heritage sites to visit this May

5. Mantigue Island

A protected marine sanctuary, Mantigue Island is ideal for snorkeling and swimming among colorful corals and fish. The island limits visitors daily to protect marine life.

READ: Manila, Boracay honored anew as tourist spots

6. White Island sandbar

Another famous tourist attraction is the White Island sandbar. This iconic white sandbar offers uninterrupted views of Mount Hibok-Hibok and the open sea.

Tip: Go early in the morning and bring sun protection as there’s zero shelter.

7. Katibawasan Falls

Standing as the tallest waterfall in Camiguin, Katibawasan Falls cascades from Mount Timpoong into a cool natural pool surrounded by lush forest.

Tip: Wear sandals with good grip, as paths can be wet and mossy.