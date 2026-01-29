Cebu FC falls to BG Pathum United in the AFF Shopee Cup

Anderson Pinto (red kit) of Cebu FC Gentle Giants in action | Photo from AFF Shopee Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (FC) Gentle Giants bowed to BG Pathum United, 2–0, in the Group A action of the AFF Shopee Cup Club Championships on Wednesday night, January 28, at Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand.

The Gentle Giants, who recently released 12 key players, showed fight, but ultimately gave way to the heavily favored hosts.

With the loss, Cebu FC all but wrapped up its campaign in the regional tournament. The club fell to 0-3-1, remaining winless after absorbing its third defeat in four matches.

BG Pathum United, last year’s semifinalists, improved to 2–1–1 and stayed in the hunt behind group leaders Selangor FC.

READ: Cebu FC releases 12 players before PFL, Asean campaigns

After a scoreless first half, Kritsada Kaman broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a long-range strike.

Cebu FC goalkeeper Rami Jeridi got a hand on the shot, but the ball still found its way into the net.

Ikhsan Fandi doubled the lead in the 78th minute, rising for a header off a well-placed lob from Riku Matsuda on the left flank to seal the victory.

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Despite the setback, the Cebu Football Club gave the home side problems early, particularly in the first half, as debuting Japanese winger Kaito Asano led a series of attacks anchored on a disciplined defensive setup.

However, all of Cebu FC’s shots on target were turned away by BG Pathum United’s goalkeeper.

Cebu FC will play its final Group A match on February 4 against Buriram United FC at the latter’s home ground in Buriram, Thailand.

READ: Cebu Football Club strengthens ties with Cebu Province

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