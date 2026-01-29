Philippine economy records lowest growth since 2011

A general view of cranes atop buildings under construction with skyline of the Makati Central Business District (CBD), suburban Manila on January 29, 2026. The Philippine economy reported a growth of just 4.4 percent on January 29, with a corruption scandal and climate change-fuelled weather woes blamed for the country’s lowest non-pandemic numbers in nearly 15 years. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

Manila, Philippines — The Philippine economy reported a growth of 4.4 percent on Thursday, which was regarded as below expectations, amid a corruption scandal and climate change–fueled woes that were blamed for the country’s lowest non-pandemic numbers in nearly 15 years.

The GDP numbers registered well below a June projection of 5.5–6.5 percent — a downgrade taking into consideration the imposition of US tariffs and “global uncertainties.”

The full-year figure came alongside fourth-quarter numbers that plummeted to 3.0 from 5.3 a year ago — the second-straight quarter where growth targets were missed.

Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters Thursday that “weather and climate-related disruptions” had taken a toll, with missed work days and school closures contributing to depressed domestic demand.

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A spiralling scandal over bogus infrastructure projects had also weighed heavily on short-term growth, he said.

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“Admittedly, the flood corruption probe scandal also weighed on business and consumer confidence,” Balisacan said.

Construction spending has cratered since a scandal over so-called ghost flood control projects erupted after President Ferdinand Marcos made it the centrepiece of a July speech.

Scores of officials, lawmakers and construction firm owners have since been implicated in fraud believed to have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

On Thursday, Balisacan predicted that reforms now under way would lead to a bounce back in 2026.

“The resulting measures and governance reforms are necessary to strengthen accountability, improve project quality, ensure better value for scarce public resources, and build our capacity for faster and more sustainable growth in the years ahead,” Balisacan said.

READ: Philippine economy seen to grow by just 5.3% this year

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