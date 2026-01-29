VNL women’s division Philippine leg announced, venue to be finalized

Volleyball Nations League | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six national teams will compete in the pool stage of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Women’s Division when the tournament makes a stop in the Philippines this June.

The Philippine leg was confirmed earlier this week following the release of the VNL 2026 calendar, which features nine host venues worldwide, including the country.

Set to see action in the local pool are volleyball powerhouse Japan, crowd-favorite United States, defending champion Italy, along with Serbia, the Dominican Republic, and Czechia.

The Philippines will not field a team in the tournament.

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Overall, the VNL will showcase the world’s top 18 women’s teams and 18 men’s teams across five continents.

The women’s finals are slated for July in Macao, while the men’s finals will be held in Ningbo, China.

The Philippine pool matches are scheduled from June 17 to 21, although the exact venue has yet to be announced.

Last year, Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara revealed that Cebu was set to host the VNL. The games were expected to be played at the SM Seaside Arena in the South Road Properties (SRP).

However, an SM Supermall official earlier told CDN Digital that the 16,000-seat arena is projected for completion in July. The date places it outside the VNL’s June schedule.

Should the Cebu venue be unavailable, Manila remains a viable option. The SM Mall of Asia Arena and the Smart Araneta Coliseum are both capable of hosting the international event.

READ: The Philippines’ biggest SMX Convention Center to open in Cebu

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