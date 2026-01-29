VIDEO: Toledo City, Cebu treasurer locked out of office

Screenshots from a contributed video shows Toledo City Treasurer Leonardo Rivera locked out from the City Treasurer’s Office on Thursday, January 29.

Cebu City, Philippines–Toledo City Treasurer Leonardo Rivera reported to work on Thursday, January 29, 2026, only to find out that the City Treasurer’s Office’s (CTO) door was padlocked.

READ: CSC orders return of Toledo City treasurer after invalid detail extension

Police were also on the premises when he reported for work at the CTO.

Watch the video here:

Since its posting on Thursday morning, the video has garnered almost a thousand reactions and 190,000 views as of 1 p.m.

It could be recalled that a conflict at the CTO in Toledo City transpired after Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales issued an order appointing Glenda Macapobre as the caretaker of the CTO on January 9, 2026.

Rivera was relieved to his post due to a complaint against him before the Civil Service Commission.

However, Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) regional director Gerardo Avorque, through to the directive of BLGF executive director Consolacion Agcaoili, reinstated Rivera to his post as the city treasurer of Toledo on January 10, 2026.

Toledo City is approximately 47 kilometers southwest of the capital of Cebu province, Cebu City.

Full story to follow.

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