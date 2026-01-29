3rd SUGBU Sinulog Open features PHL’s best

SUGBU bowlers pose for a group photo during the first day of the 3rd Sinulog Open Bowling Championships. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The 3rd Sugbu Sinulog Open Bowling Championships is in full swing, drawing some of the country’s top bowlers to the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

A total of 75 visiting keglers, including several national team members, are battling it out for bowling supremacy in the weeklong SUGBU tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF).

SUGBU bowling turnout positive sign

Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) President Edgar Alqueza said they are pleased with the strong turnout from across the country. He called it a positive sign for both Cebu and the venue.

“We have seventy-five visiting bowlers joining the fray. This is a good sign that Cebu remains a very likable destination,” Alqueza told CDN Digital. “It also shows that the SM Seaside Bowling Center is now widely accepted as one of the top venues for competitive bowling.”

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Several members of the Philippine national team are seeing action in the SUGBU Sinulog Open bowling, alongside Cebu’s own 17th World Cup champion Krizziah Tabora-Macatula, Alqueza added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA), led by president Docdoc Gothong, for fielding around 50 local bowlers in the competition.

Five divisions are being contested:

Open Masters

Classified Masters

Rojun Cup Rookie Masters

Senior Masters

Grand Senior Masters

The Rojun Cup Rookie Masters is sponsored by Ronie Vinluan of Rojun Agro Development Corporation, which is offering a P60,000 cash incentive for a perfect game.

READ: Cebu bowling scene: Convocar nabs SUGBU bowling shootout title

Alqueza likewise thanked the following tournament supporters:

BowlerX

Express Digital Software

Abia Law

Heber Philippines Equipment

Bearing Center

Farmacia Zamora

Bowling Mall

Uling Charcoal Briquette

Remate

MCBA-CDO

Philippine Senior Bowlers

MTBA

Nilo Penado

The Mixed Open Masters champion will receive P80,000, while the Mixed Classified Masters winner will take home P50,000. The Mixed Rookie Masters champion is set to earn P40,000.

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Meanwhile, the Mixed Senior Masters and Mixed Grand Senior Masters champions will pocket P50,000 and P40,000, respectively.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to first through fourth runners-up in each division.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH captures men’s bowling team-of-four gold

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