Filipino Homes and PropTech Philippines champions young innovators at Sinulog Hackathon 2026

Cebu’s Sinulog season has always been about movement, color, and community. On January 26, the Proptech Philippines, supported by Filipino Homes, Sinulog Hackathon, also known as HackEstate 3.0, held its final pitching at Citadines Baseline, putting the spotlight on student-built tech solutions designed to improve the future of real estate.

Sinulog PropTech Hackathon marked the beginning of something bigger for both the industry and the country.

With the theme “Code to Keys: AI for Real Estate,” the hackathon gathered top student teams from leading Cebu universities after weeks of system development, testing, and collaboration. The result was a full day of ideas that went beyond theory and focused on real-world applications, showing how AI can support decision-making, improve user experience, and streamline operations across the property sector.

How AI is changing the way real estate works

Throughout the final pitching, one message was clear. Artificial intelligence is not here to replace people in real estate but to help them work smarter. Hernan Manubay, IT Department Head, highlighted how innovation often starts with a simple idea that solves a real problem. “As a web developer, I’ve seen ideas evolve into products. That’s why we’re here, to sell our ideas and solve real problems. The younger generation is taking our ideas and shaping the future,” he shared. He also pointed out that as coding continues to evolve, AI has become a powerful tool that developers need to understand, not just technically but creatively.

Several teams explored how AI can enhance property search experiences, improve matching between buyers and listings, and support backend operations such as lead management and analytics. These concepts showed how AI can reduce friction in real estate transactions, saving time for agents while giving clients more personalized and efficient experiences.

The competitive results reflected both creativity and execution. Team JJK received the AI Innovation Award and a cash prize of ₱5,000 for its forward-thinking use of artificial intelligence. Team PHANTERS earned the Top UX Interface Award, also with a ₱5,000 prize, recognising the importance of user-friendly design in tech adoption. Team FINN stood out not only as the Top Performing School Awardee but also emerged as the overall Champion, taking home ₱50,000.

The top three winning teams further showed the range of ideas developed during the hackathon. Team Quincers secured third place with a ₱30,000 prize, while Team Git Push Adelante claimed second place and ₱40,000. These teams demonstrated how AI-driven tools can be practical, scalable, and relevant to the Philippine real estate landscape.

Building purpose, talent, and the future of PropTech

Beyond the technical achievements, the event placed strong emphasis on purpose and people. May Antonette Leuterio, COO of Filipino Homes and the Product Director of Rent.ph, reminded participants that innovation plays a direct role in industry growth.

“You help improve our industry, and through PropTech, we can make something better. Your talents are purposeful, and yes, financial rewards will follow, but the real goal is building your skills and using them to reach our collective goals,” she said throughout her message to the young developers in the room.

Anthony Leuterio, Founder of Proptech PH and CEO of Filipino Homes, echoed this mindset and encouraged out-of-the-box thinking. “Curiosity creates opportunity. I prayed for this hackathon to happen because I believe the best software in the world can come from the Philippines. Everyone here has a chance to think beyond the usual and seize this opportunity. This is just the start of something big for the industry and for our country,” he said in his welcoming speech.

For him, the Sinulog PropTech Hackathon marked the beginning of something bigger for both the industry and the country. By bringing together students, mentors, and industry leaders, the event created a space where experimentation is encouraged and where ideas have the chance to evolve into solutions that can shape real estate practices nationwide.

As Cebu continues to position itself as a growing hub for technology and innovation, events like HackEstate 3.0 show how AI can play a meaningful role in local industries. One built on code, collaboration, and a shared vision of a smarter, more connected future for real estate in the Philippines.