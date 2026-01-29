Negotiations with airlines to lower domestic airfares ongoing — Palace

Palace press officer Claire Castro holds a press briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. — Screengrab from Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Talks and negotiations with major airlines over lowering domestic airfares are underway, according to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

Castro, during a briefing on Thursday, said that Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez is working to address high airfare prices, which have affected the country’s tourism industry.

“He [Lopez] also said that he has already negotiated and spoken with the management of PAL [Philippine Airlines] and Cebu Pacific, and they have agreed to lower the prices, especially for Siargao flights,” Castro said speaking Filipino.

“There are also issues regarding fluctuating fuel costs, but when prices are observed to decrease, the CAB [Civil Aeronautics Board] reminds the airlines to reduce the fuel surcharge as well, effectively lowering airfares,” she added.

READ: Mark Villar seeks Senate probe into soaring domestic airfare prices

Castro explained that airfare costs are also directly influenced by the type of aircraft used.

“First of all, some operators use smaller aircraft that can accommodate only 60 to 70 passengers, but their operational costs are the same compared to jet aircraft that can carry 200 passengers,” Castro said in Filipino.

Because of this, fares tend to be higher when smaller aircraft are used. However, she noted that smaller planes are often the only ones capable of flying to some of the country’s popular tourist destinations.

Meanwhile, Castro said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco continues to enjoy the trust of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., despite rumors of her possible replacement amid issues in the tourism sector.

READ: Tulfo renews call to lower domestic airfare to boost local tourism

Frasco is a former mayor of Liloan, Cebu, and previously served as spokesperson for Vice President Sara Duterte.

She is the daughter of former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who supported Marcos’ presidential bid along with the One Cebu party.

Speculation about Frasco’s replacement surfaced after reports that the Department of Tourism allegedly commissioned the publication of Philippine Topics to feature her on its cover and include a profile story.

Earlier, the tourism agency also faced criticism for using stock footage from other countries in its “Love the Philippines” promotional video. /jpv

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