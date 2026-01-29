Ruben Almendras elected MCWD chair after board regains quorum

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has tapped veteran banker and longtime civic leader Ruben Dimataga Almendras to fill the long-vacant civic sector seat in the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Board. | Photo/ Chamber of Thrift Banks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board finally back to quorum, directors on Thursday elected veteran executive Ruben Almendras as the agency’s new chairperson.

Almendras was elected during an early morning board meeting, replacing Miguelito Pato, after the five-member board was able to legally convene and transact business following the filling of long-vacant seats.

During the meeting, Director Jodelyn May Seno declared all board officer positions vacant to pave the way for the election of new officers. Lawyer Earl Bonachita nominated Almendras for chairperson, with lawyer-engineer Mariefel Resma Roble seconding the nomination.

Seno earlier clarified, through an MCWD statement, reports that she and Pato did not cast votes, explaining that the election proceeded without a show of hands or formal balloting since there was only one nominee. Both Seno and Pato have expressed support for Almendras’ leadership.

Following his election, Almendras nominated Bonachita as vice chairperson and Roble as board secretary. Bonachita replaced Seno as vice chair, while Almendras assumed the chairmanship previously held by Pato.

Under Presidential Decree (PD) 198, the law governing local water districts, the MCWD board elects its chairperson from among its members. Board members, including the chair, generally serve three-year terms ending on December 31, unless appointed to complete an unexpired term.

Quorum restored

The election became possible only after the board regained quorum. It requires at least three sitting directors to conduct official business under PD 198.

For months, MCWD struggled with vacancies that left it unable to approve contracts, authorize repairs, and issue policy directives. City officials warned it could jeopardize water service delivery amid Metro Cebu’s continuing supply challenges.

Quorum was restored following the appointment of lawyer-engineer Mariefel Resma Roble as professional sector representative earlier this month.

City Hall intervention

Roble’s appointment, effective January 12, 2026, until December 31, 2030, came after Mayor Nestor Archival intervened amid delays in the legally mandated nomination process.

In a formal letter to the board chair Pato, Archival said City Hall exercised its appointing authority under PD 198. He did it to prevent further disruption in essential water services, citing MCWD’s failure to act despite earlier directives.

READ: Who is Ruben Almendras, veteran Cebuano exec named new MCWD director?

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) had earlier declared the professional sector seat vacant after invalidating the appointment of John Rey Saavedra, citing the absence of proper solicitation and nomination documents.

LWUA ordered MCWD to restart the nomination process in accordance with PD 198 and LWUA Memorandum Circular No. 005-16. But with LWUA taking no action, the mayor proceeded with a direct appointment as allowed under the law.

Stabilizing the MCWD board

Roble’s entry followed Archival’s December 2025 appointment of Almendras as civic sector representative.

Ruben Almendras, a former MCWD chair and veteran banker, was earlier named to the board as part of City Hall’s effort to stabilize the utility’s leadership amid prolonged water supply issues.

With his election as chair, Almendras now assumes a central role in steering policy direction, board deliberations, and coordination with management and regulators.

Current MCWD board composition

All five seats on the Metropolitan Cebu Water District Board of Directors are now filled. These are held by Miguelito Pato (business sector), Jodelyn May Seno (women’s sector), Ruben Almendras (civic sector), Mariefel Resma Roble (professional sector), and lawyer Earl Bonachita (education sector).

READ: Manila Water secures back to back CDP Water A List, is top 4% globally

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