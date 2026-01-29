Cebu City buy-bust: THC-laced e-cigarettes worth P50K seized, 2 nabbed

Authorities nabbed two suspects, including an 18-year-old student, in a buy-bust operation along C. Padilla Street in Barangay Duljo, Cebu City, late Wednesday evening, January 28. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twenty e-cigarettes containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) worth an estimated P50,000 were seized by authorities during a late-night buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo, Cebu City, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, the PDEA Intelligence Operation Unit, and Mambaling Police Station conducted the operation at around 10:55 p.m. on January 28 along C. Padilla Street.

Cebu City buy-bust operation

PDEA identified the arrested suspects as alias “Finley,” 18, an alternative learning system (ALS) student, and alias “Jeric,” 30, an e-bike driver. Both are residents of Barangay Duljo.

However, a third suspect, identified as alias “Zairah,” the alleged target of the operation, managed to escape during the arrest.

Confiscated from the suspects were 20 disposable e-cigarettes containing a viscous yellowish substance believed to be THC. It is the psychoactive component of marijuana.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money and other non-drug items during the operation.

READ: Cebu buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

PDEA said the seized e-cigarettes had an estimated market value of P50,000. They were reportedly being sold to regular clients that included call center agents, foreign nationals, and bar patrons.

Furthermore, intelligence indicated that the group allegedly sold around 100 THC-laced e-cigarettes weekly.

The operation was launched following information from a confidential informant and involved a two-week case buildup, according to PDEA.

Investigators also disclosed that alias “Finley” had previously been involved in drug-related cases. “Finley” was reportedly enrolled under Operation Second Chance, a custodial facility for children in conflict with the law (CICL).

READ: Cebu City buy-bust: Mother, son nabbed with ₱2.7M in shabu

Suspects in custody

The seized items were submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination. Meanwhile, the two arrested suspects are being held at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, pending the filing of appropriate drug-related charges.

As of this writing, authorities are continuing efforts to locate and arrest the remaining suspect.

READ: Quezon City buy-bust op yielded P13.6-M shabu, 2 suspects nabbed

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