SC junks House appeal on Sara Duterte impeachment case

Supreme Court. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has denied with finality the House of Representatives’ appeal in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In its appeal, the House of Representatives, through the Office of the Solicitor General, said impeachment should not be burdened with requirements and technicalities that are not even stated in the Constitution.

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The SC, in its ruling, has issued a seven-point guideline that should be followed to ensure fairness in the impeachment proceeding, including providing the respondent a copy of the Articles of Impeachment and evidence, and giving the respondent a reasonable time to respond.

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