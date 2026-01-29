COC filing for 2026 BSKE set Sept. 8 to Oct. 5

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 11191, which outlines the calendar of activities for the Nov. 2 polls, the election period will run from Oct. 3 to Nov. 9.

During the election period, the carrying of firearms and other deadly weapons in public places, the use of private security personnel or bodyguards by candidates, the organization of reaction or strike forces, the suspension of elective officials, and the transfer or detail of civil service employees are prohibited.

READ: Comelec reopens voter registration for 2026 Barangay, SK elections

The campaign period is set from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31. Prohibited acts during this period include the removal or destruction of lawful campaign materials, the use of illegal campaign propaganda, and the giving of cash or in-kind donations.

Comelec said campaigning, the sale and consumption of liquor, and the giving or receiving of free transportation, food, drinks, or other items of value will be banned on the eve of the elections on Nov. 1.

READ: Comelec urges young voters: Follow your conscience, not others

Voting on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed immediately by the counting, canvassing of votes, and proclamation of winning candidates.

The deadline for the filing of Statements of Contributions and Expenditures is Dec. 2.

Republic Act 12232 sets the BSKE on the first Monday of November 2026. (PNA)

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