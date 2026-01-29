Cesafi Esports League opens women’s div., Season 4 kicks off Feb. 21

The nine competing teams in the Cesafi Esports League women’s division | CEL photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) is set to debut its women’s division as it opens its fourth season on February 21, 2026, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Cube Wing.

A total of 10 women’s teams will compete across two titles tournaments in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant, CEL tournament director Ryan Balbuena confirmed to CDN Digital.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: Women’s division to debut in 2026

Six teams will battle in the MLBB tournament, including the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U), University of Cebu (UC) Main, Cebu Eastern College (CEC), University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), and Benedicto College (BC).

Meanwhile, the Valorant tournament will feature four teams in University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ–R), University of San Carlos (USC), UC Main, and Cebu Doctors University (CDU).

The addition of a women’s division brings a fresh development to Cebu’s growing esports scene.

Cebu is home to the country’s top women’s esports squad, the Sibol Women’s Esports Team, formerly known as Smart Omega Empress. The all-Cebuana squad claimed the inaugural MLBB Women’s Invitational 2024 title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and secured a silver medal at last December’s 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) esports tournament.

READ: SIBOL Women’s MLBB takes Silver in 32nd SEA Games

Introducing a women’s division in the CEL provides a platform to discover and nurture more talented Cebuana esports athletes who could follow in their footsteps.

CDU is the newest Cesafi member school to field an esports team, having announced its entry last September.

In last season’s tournaments, UCLM claimed the Valorant crown, while the USC Vamos Warriors dominated the MLBB competition.

READ: SIBOL Women’s Wild Rift Goes Undefeated in 31st SEA Games Debut with 4-0 Run

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