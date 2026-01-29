Argao checkpoint: Man arrested for carrying a gun, suspected shabu

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 37-year-old man during a checkpoint operation in Argao, Cebu, after he was found carrying an unlicensed firearm and suspected illegal drugs amid heightened security for the ASEAN Summit Tourism Forum 2026.

The police identified the male suspect as alias “Nognog.” They intercepted him at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Argao. It was during a routine checkpoint by Argao Municipal Police Station.

Argao checkpoint operation leads to arrest

The arrest stemmed from a traffic violation. Officers noticed the suspect riding a motorcycle without a helmet and a side mirror.

During the inspection, police allegedly saw a firearm protruding from the man’s waist. This discovery prompted them to conduct a search incidental to a lawful arrest.

READ: Former radio commentator arrested while applying for police clearance in Argao

They recovered from the suspect a 9mm revolver without a serial number or markings and five live rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, they confiscated 12 heat-sealed sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Authorities estimated the seized drugs to weigh about two grams, with a value of about P13,600.

The suspect was informed of the charges against him and his constitutional rights before being brought to the Argao Municipal Police Station for documentation.

Police said the seized firearm, ammunition, and suspected drugs were properly inventoried and photographed in the presence of the suspect and witnesses.

The suspect now faces charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, as well as drug-possession charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

READ: Truck carrying P7.35-M marijuana caught at Benguet checkpoint

Heightened security amid 2026 ASEAN

Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., Provincial Director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said the arrest in the Argao checkpoint reflects intensified security operations as Cebu hosts an international event.

He said police are maintaining a heightened presence to deter crimes involving illegal firearms and drugs, particularly during large-scale gatherings such as the ASEAN Summit Tourism Forum.

Checkpoint operations and other preventive measures will continue across Cebu to ensure public safety throughout the duration of the high-profile event.

READ: Argao police arrest Region VII Top 5 Most Wanted and armed cohort

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP